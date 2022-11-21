Read full article on original website
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Iowa State Cyclones
Wheels up to Portland, Oregon, as the 2-2 Villanova Wildcats look to get back on track in their first round game of the PK85 Invitational on Thursday afternoon. This is the third edition of the tournament’s existence, and this year’s field is absolutely loaded — with games against UNC, UConn, Oregon, Alabama, and even a possible rematch with Michigan State all potentially in the cards this week. But first, the ‘Cats are focused on the 3-0 Iowa State Cyclones.
triangletribune.com
Delaware State wins first volleyball title in 40 years
Delaware State wins first volleyball title in 40 years. Shaw bowler Brooke Smith. Elizabeth City State’s volleyball season ended with a 3-0 shutout to No. 1-seed Gannon University in the regional quarterfinals. The Vikings dropped sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-10. WOMEN. N.C. Central. The Eagles (7-19) volleyball season ended...
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Saint Francis (Pa.) – FCS Playoffs First Round
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware football team opens postseason play on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) in the first round of the 20222 FCS Playoffs. Kickoff at Delaware Stadium is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN+. How to...
Wilmington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Seaford Senior High School football team will have a game with St. Elizabeths High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
starpublications.online
Perfection: Wildcats go undefeated, win state championship
The Delmar varsity field hockey team won its seventh straight state championship with a 7-1 win over Archmere last Saturday in the Division II state championship game at the University of Delaware. “It’s different than each one before. They’re all different because the teams are different,” Delmar head coach Jodi...
Laurel, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The The Tatnall School football team will have a game with Laurel High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
fox61.com
FOX61 News at 10P
FOX61 News at 10P is the Right Place at the Right time. Connecticut’s #1 prime time newscast provides in-depth coverage and perspective of the night’s stories.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area
On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
fox61.com
FOX61 Morning News at 8am
The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic from across the state every weekday morning.
Cape Gazette
Apprenticeships offered at Sussex Tech Adult Ed Division
Sussex Tech Adult Education is the sole provider of Delaware Department of Labor Apprenticeship for Related Training Instruction for Sussex County. The division provides and documents required RTI hours necessary to earn a journeyman certificate. The apprenticeship program combines on-the-job-training with trade-related classroom instruction and is available for automotive tech,...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
