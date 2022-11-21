College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon.

Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.

"New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons and reached the FCS title game in 2013," The Athletic's Chris Vannini announced Monday.

Ambrose finished his head coaching career at Towson with a record of 76-76.

His best run of success came just over a decade ago. From 2011-2013, Ambrose's Tigers consistently sat near the top of FCS standings.

In those three seasons, the Tigers amassed a 29-10 record, including two conference championships and a berth in the 2013 FCS National Championship.

Ambrose, a former receiver and assistant coach for the Tigers before his head coaching days, certainly has left his mark on the Towson football program.

In Ambrose's absence, Towson has selected Lyndon Johnson to serve in the interim coaching role while the school completes their head coaching search.

Towson finished their 2022 regular season with a 27-7 win over Hampton this past Saturday. Last week's win brought the program to 6-5 on the year.