FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness
For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
Erie County Council Passes Budget
Erie County Council Wednesday approved next year's budget, but it comes with some significant changes from the county executive's proposal. The half-billion dollar budget counsel approved reinstates money for GECAC as well as the county summer jobs program. But Diverse Erie, the county’s diversity, equity and inclusion commission received no...
Preparations for Festival of Trees
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — In preparation for the 38th Annual Festival of Trees, volunteers decked the halls of the Bayfront Convention Center. To help the transformation, people from the community came together to bring holiday cheer. “This weekend AHN ST. Vincent will welcome the community to the...
LECOM Health Waterford Family Practice Announces Grand Reopening
Medical Associates of Erie, an affiliate of LECOM Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of Waterford Family Practice. The building was completed a month earlier than estimated, the 5,188-sq. ft. building replaces the facility formerly located in the adjacent lot. Medical Associates of Erie said with the...
Locals and Visitors Flock to Bars and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Eve
While Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to spend with family, that didn't stop bars from being packed with former-Erieites visiting their hometown and seeing old friends. Some find Erie to be a nice change of scenery from their current cities. "I love being home," said Tara Carone, who's visiting Erie...
Synthetic Ice Rink to Open Saturday in Perry Square
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter. The rink will have a synthetic surface but feel and skate like real ice. The skating rink will be approximately 30'x50' in size and be able to accommodate about 25-30 skaters at a time. It will be open to the public starting Saturday November 26th and remain open through the end of February.
Crews Respond to House Fire on East 25th & Wayne
A fire broke out on Erie East side this afternoon. Crews responded to the house fire on East 25th and Wayne Streets. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and put it out before spreading. Everyone who was home at the time got out safely, including a dog who was treated with oxygen.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Black Friday Shopping at the Millcreek Mall
For many, Black Friday marks the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Shoppers were in line early this morning at the Millcreek Mall in hopes to snag the best deals. According to those that were first in line, they started waiting at 11pm the night before. The following stores...
Police Look to Identify Suspects in Theft at Millcreek Mall
Police are investigating a theft of merchandise at the Millcreek Mall. Two female suspects were captured on video taking merchandise from a store inside the mall, police said. Investigators did not provide any further details including the name of the store. They then left the mall in a silver Volvo...
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
Erie County Reports 498 COVID-19 Cases over Past 2 Weeks; 14 Deaths Reported in Last Month
Erie County Health Department is reporting 498 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks from Nov. 7 through Nov. 20, according to numbers released Tuesday. There was a daily average of 36 new cases. 14 deaths were reported from Oct. 19 to Nov. 19. The total death count in...
One Year Later: Family Pleads For Answers To Find Missing Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 367 days have passed since Jamestown man Kevin Hornburg went missing, a whole year of missed Holidays and events with his family. In hopes of finding Kevin, his loved ones joined together in a vigil at his last known location on Tuesday night.
