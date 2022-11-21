A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter. The rink will have a synthetic surface but feel and skate like real ice. The skating rink will be approximately 30'x50' in size and be able to accommodate about 25-30 skaters at a time. It will be open to the public starting Saturday November 26th and remain open through the end of February.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO