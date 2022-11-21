DigitalEquityPHL: A “one stop shop” for digital access and training needs in the City of Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia has been bridging the digital divide for many years. Efforts to increase digital equity across the City include several projects such as PHLConnectED, Digital Navigators, the Digital Literacy Alliance, and more. However, until now, there has not been one place to direct people to these resources.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Office of Innovation and Technology is excited to announce the DigitalEquityPHL website. Residents in need of internet access or devices can now access all valuable information available in one place.

What you can find online at DigitalEquityPHL

How to get free or low cost internet

Online and in-person digital skills classes

Where to find free or low cost devices

How to connect with a Digital Navigator

Where to find a public computer center

You can also find flyers to share, our Household Internet Assessment Survey and other, publications, blog posts, grant opportunities, and ways to stay engaged with the team.

The City of Philadelphia has demonstrated a deep commitment to digital equity through the creation of the 5 Year Digital Equity Plan and many initiatives and partnerships. In fact, the City is proud to be acknowledged as a 2022 National Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for its efforts toward digital equity. The new Digital Equity web presence will serve as a comprehensive resource hub to assist in achieving the goal of getting all Philadelphians online.