ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DigitalEquityPHL: A “one stop shop” for digital access and training needs in the City of Philadelphia

By Kelsey Hubbell
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDtGm_0jIjbcYU00

The City of Philadelphia has been bridging the digital divide for many years. Efforts to increase digital equity across the City include several projects such as PHLConnectED, Digital Navigators, the Digital Literacy Alliance, and more. However, until now, there has not been one place to direct people to these resources.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Office of Innovation and Technology is excited to announce the DigitalEquityPHL website. Residents in need of internet access or devices can now access all valuable information available in one place.

What you can find online at DigitalEquityPHL

  • How to get free or low cost internet
  • Online and in-person digital skills classes
  • Where to find free or low cost devices
  • How to connect with a Digital Navigator
  • Where to find a public computer center

You can also find flyers to share, our Household Internet Assessment Survey and other, publications, blog posts, grant opportunities, and ways to stay engaged with the team.

The City of Philadelphia has demonstrated a deep commitment to digital equity through the creation of the 5 Year Digital Equity Plan and many initiatives and partnerships. In fact, the City is proud to be acknowledged as a 2022 National Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for its efforts toward digital equity. The new Digital Equity web presence will serve as a comprehensive resource hub to assist in achieving the goal of getting all Philadelphians online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

Details on the AI gun detection tech SEPTA is installing in 300 surveillance cameras

SEPTA will begin using artificial intelligence technology on some of its security cameras in an attempt to reduce gun violence on subway platforms. The service, from Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes, includes both software and monitoring. It’s got the Dept. of Homeland Security stamp of approval as an anti-terrorism service, which also means the company and transit authority have reduced liability if anything goes wrong.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who’s New on Philadelphia City Council?

In the November 8 midterm elections, Philadelphia voters elected four newcomers to Philadelphia City Council. Quetcy Lozada, Anthony Phillips, Jimmy Harrity and Sharon Vaughn will replace the four Councilmembers who had to resign in order to run for mayor of Philadelphia. On November 28, the seats vacated by Allan Domb,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Holiday pop-up shop in West Philly is highlighting Black-owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur. "It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said.  Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting. The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses. "With all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy