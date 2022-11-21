Technology has been able to work to make the stock market and how the markets of the world run more efficient. A company that helps to deal with the tech that helps to keep America's economy running is Citadel Securities. Now, what is Citadel Securities? It is an American market-makingfirm (which is a fancy way to say that it is a company that actively quotes the buy and sell prices of stocks & other tradable assets) that is headquartered in Miami, Florida. This company is not just one of the largest market markers in the United States of America... it is one of the largest market markers in the entire world with few other corporations in the same industry coming close to its size! In fact, it is the largest designated market maker on the New York Stock Exchange: the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalization that operates from the financial district of Lower Manhattan in New York City, New York.

