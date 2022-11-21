Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
NY1
Your guide to celebrating the holidays in New York City
The holiday season is right around the corner, and there’s no place like New York City for this time of year. From the opening of the New York City holiday markets to the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, here’s your guide to the holiday season in the five boroughs.
NY1
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls into Manhattan
The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch in the city with tons of new additions and old favorites. The parade began at 9 a.m. at Central Park West and 77th Street and proceeded down a 2.5-mile route, turning left at Columbus Circle down Central Park South and right onto Sixth Avenue. The parade concluded in front of Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street.
NY1
These streets will close for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to the city Thursday, featuring balloons, floats, music and more. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. It then works its way down to Columbus Circle where the procession then turns onto Central Park South.
NY1
Sean Paul will perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Balloons, marching bands and performers will line the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Grammy-winning recording artist Sean Paul will perform. Paul stopped by "News All Day" ahead of the parade to talk about his upcoming performance and his recent projects. Paul...
NY1
Innovation QNS and Urban Village provide study in contrasts
The spotlight has been on the Innovation QNS development in Astoria after contentious negotiations. But what also passed this week by the City Council was Innovative Urban Village in the East New York section of Brooklyn. “We want to do what’s best for the community, especially during this crisis,” said...
NY1
NYPD: Good Samaritan jumps on tracks to rescue man
A good Samaritan helped save a man from the subway tracks at 116th Street in Manhattan on Thanksgiving, the NYPD said. According to body camera video from a 25th Precinct officer, the good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks to retrieve the man. The man, 40, suffered a medical episode, police...
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams visits Rikers Island on Thanksgiving
Mayor Eric Adams spent part of his Thanksgiving on Rikers Island. NY1 exclusively went with him as he toured the Rose M. Singer Center, where over 300 women are detained. He was joined by Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We’ve always treated Rikers Island as this distant place. ‘Whatever...
NY1
Expert talks about mental health in New York City
The city continues to deal with mental health challenges throughout the five boroughs. According to the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, one in five New Yorkers experience mental illness within a year. Along with the newly-formed Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, the city is also using the...
NY1
32,000 fentanyl pills seized at JFK Airport hotel
Two California men were arrested at a Hampton Inn at John F. Kennedy Airport Monday allegedly in possession of 32,000 fentanyl pills, New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor said Wednesday. An investigation by authorities implicated 33-year-old Roodolph Pierre-Lys, of San Diego and Uriel Barajas-Valencia, of Perris, California, in the...
NY1
Staten Island Lions fundraise for trip to national championships
It’s down to the wire for the undefeated Staten Island football team, the Staten Island Lions. “It means a lot. This is my first year playing football on a team. I usually play football for fun but now that I’m playing on a team since it’s my first year, it’s very special,” Anthony Schipani, an athlete, said.
