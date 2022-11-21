ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Santa’s reindeer visit Perkasie for nation’s oldest tree lighting ceremony

Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Two of Santa’s reindeer will visit the event and have indicated they are very happy to pose for photos with visiting families before they head north to rest ahead of their epic Christmas journey.
PERKASIE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Dinner theater to open at The Curtis in 2023 that will host pop-culture themed murder mysteries

Without A Cue Productions, a Bensalem-based performance troupe known for it's traveling productions of pop-culture themed murder mysteries, is opening an interactive dinner theater at The Curtis building in January. Red Rum Theater, a 100-seat cabaret-style venue located inside the historic building on Walnut Street across from Washington Square Park,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea

Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather this Thursday for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple’s Tudor-style residence...
ELKINS PARK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy