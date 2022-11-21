Read full article on original website
Related
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
New Owners of Popular Bucks County Toy Stores Are Helping Local Children Get Their Letters to Santa
The toy stores will have mailboxes for children who want to send letters to Santa.Photo byTyler Moore. The new owners of two popular Bucks County toy stores are working with the community to help young Christmas lovers get their letters to Santa.
buckscountyherald.com
Santa’s reindeer visit Perkasie for nation’s oldest tree lighting ceremony
Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Two of Santa’s reindeer will visit the event and have indicated they are very happy to pose for photos with visiting families before they head north to rest ahead of their epic Christmas journey.
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
westphillylocal.com
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
phillyvoice.com
Dinner theater to open at The Curtis in 2023 that will host pop-culture themed murder mysteries
Without A Cue Productions, a Bensalem-based performance troupe known for it's traveling productions of pop-culture themed murder mysteries, is opening an interactive dinner theater at The Curtis building in January. Red Rum Theater, a 100-seat cabaret-style venue located inside the historic building on Walnut Street across from Washington Square Park,...
Pies for your holiday table from Vernick Coffee Bar, Franklin Fountain, and Sweet T's
Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and Vernick, Franklin Fountain, Sweet T's are offering all kinds of desserts for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.
When Seeking Holiday Décor from the Warm to the Whimsical, Skip on over to Skippack
From the atmosphere, decorations, and offerings, S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack is the perfect place to go to do some of your holiday shopping, reports Vittoria Woodill for CBS3 Philadelphia. “A lot of people will say, ‘Oh my God, your store should be on Hallmark, it’s like a Hallmark...
Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
Washington Crossing Historic Park Announces First Dates of Celebrated Winter Reenactments
The reenactments bring both locals and visitors to the waterfront every year.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park. An historic Bucks County park will be begin their annual reenactments of one of the country’s most important and remembered moments.
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
billypenn.com
Why Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving balloons get inflated in the wee hours on a dark street
If you want to watch the giant balloons being inflated for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’ll have to get up awfully early. Instead of a party the day before, it’s a middle-of-the-night affair. This timing allows for a last-minute weather check before making the effort, organizers told...
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
phillyvoice.com
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea
Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather this Thursday for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple’s Tudor-style residence...
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
