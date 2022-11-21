Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
Pedestrian struck on I-70 West in Englewood is in critical condition, state patrol says
ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 10:46 p.m. A male, who has not been identified by name, reportedly is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after he was struck by two different commercial vehicles as he ran from the north into the westbound lanes of I-70 West, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
hometownstations.com
Shots fired near the area of Cook Park just after midnight, investigation ongoing by Allen County Sheriff's Office
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shots were fired in the area of Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody. The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (November 23, 2022) As Americans take to the roadways this holiday season, thousands of traffic injuries and fatalities are predicted. Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, law enforcement will be out in full force all over the state to enforce Ohio’s impaired driving laws, as well as to make sure everyone drives safe and buckles up. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol have scheduled overtime enforcement from November 23 through 27.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help – update
*** UPDATE: suspect has been identified and located ***. The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or...
Huber Heights Police: Too early to say if father, 78, will be charged in shooting of son, 51
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 11:05 p.m. Police plan to take their evidence in the Thanksgiving Day shooting involving a father and son on Millhoff Drive to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said Huber Heights Sgt. Cory Siegrist, who noted it was too early to say whether a charge or charges would be filed.
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
whio.com
Crews respond to a water main break, shuts down WB East Court St.
SIDNEY — Crews responded to a reported water main break early Wednesday morning. Sidney Police were called to the 500 block of East Court Street at around 6:15 a.m., according scanner reports. Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed that the water main was “flowing pretty good,” initial reports...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested getting dinner at Subway
Bellefontaine Police were called out to Subway on South Main Street in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon for an intoxicated driver. When officers arrived Stephen Scheifele, of Bellefontaine, was at the drive-thru window. Officers asked Scheifele if he had been drinking and he said his last beverage was just before coming to...
