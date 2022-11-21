Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes
Open floor plans are "out," so I guess we all need to build walls now...
This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet
AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea. The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge. The beach isn’t the vessel’s...
livingetc.com
Should doors be painted the same color as walls? Expert advice on when to go all out and when to mix it up
Should doors be painted the same color as walls? It's a question that's becoming more frequently asked as the 'color drenching' trend continues to gather favor. Color drenching allows you to create a cocooning feel in a room, and is certainly a stylish approach to painting doors, among others. 'There...
Why A Rug Can Go In Almost Any Room, According To Design Expert Shea McGee
While area rugs can introduce coziness, pattern, and color, don't limit them to rooms with hardwood flooring. Here's why, according to design expert Shea McGee.
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
The futuristic design for this floating city is rooted in the past
Architect Bjarke Ingels is relying on some of our oldest building materials for the OCEANIX floating city, bringing more sustainable elements to the prototype's design.
WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES A SECOND COLLECTION WITH INTERIOR DESIGNER SARAH SHERMAN SAMUEL FOR HOLIDAY 2022
BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced an expansion of the successful collaboration with interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel. The new Sarah Sherman Samuel + West Elm Kids collection features 33 holiday-inspired products that build upon the excitement and demand generated by the partnership debut in Spring 2022. The new items being added to the collaboration include textiles and decorative accessories offering a broad assortment in punchy gender-neutral colors. Sherman Samuel sought inspiration for the holiday-themed items from The Nutcracker and worked with the West Elm Kids design team to create festive pillows, pajamas, bed sheets, a play tent, an advent calendar and a signature rug. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005193/en/ Sarah Sherman Samuel for West Elm Kids (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
architecturaldigest.com
11 Design Collabs We’re Loving Right Now—From Philippe Starck, Commune Design, and More
If the market’s latest debuts have any lesson to tell, it’s that the design community indeed works better together. From Philippe Starck’s subtropical-inspired outdoor furnishings for Janus et Cie to Supergroup’s rotund tableware for Hem, industry brands across categories are coming together to bring thoughtful new offerings to designers’ tool kits. Looking for the latest in furniture, decor, lighting, and beyond? Meet the industry’s latest dynamic duos.
worleygig.com
Eye On Design: Dune Table By Zaha Hadid
My favorite design show, Salon Art + Design, wrapped up last week and I’m so excited to start featuring all of the amazing art furniture that I was lucky enough to see in person at the Park Avenue Armory. To kick things off, let’s take a look at the Dune Table, designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid (1950 – 2016).
archiscene.net
ARCHISCENE talks with WJ STUDIO about their Bluetown · Aroma Town Project
WJ STUDIO just completed the design for Shanghai Aroma Town’s clubhouse. The design blends thematic social and natural components into the fantasy of holiday living in order to differentiate existing resort items. It introduces the notion of idyllic living and the goal of flowers to create an ideal living and experiencing environment for this resort area in the southern suburbs, which also responds to the two demands of holidays and living in the region.
retrofitmagazine.com
Create Unique Assemblies with Modular Wall Panels that Can Be Installed Horizontally or Vertically
ATAS International has added another profile to its concealed fastener wall panel offering. The Design Wall Reveal is a modular wall panel series designed as a drained and back ventilated (D/BV) assembly. This puts an air gap and drainage plane between the panel system and structural wall, allowing wind-driven rain or moisture to escape the building envelope without entering the building. D/BV systems are also designed to remove moisture that penetrates it through vapor drive from within the building or from the outside environment.
Comments / 0