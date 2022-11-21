Laurie Evans denies wrongdoing after positive dope test

Laurie Evans , the Surrey and Manchester Originals batter, has denied taking a prohibited substance during this year's edition of the Hundred, after returning a positive result during a routine anti-doping test.

Evans, 35, has been one of the most sought-after English batters on the T20 circuit in recent seasons, with his stand-out performances in 2022 including a matchwinning 76 not out from 41 balls for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash final against Sydney Sixers , and 72 from 34 balls to defeat London Spirit in the Hundred Eliminator at the Ageas Bowl .

However, it was during his stint with the Originals that Evans underwent a routine anti-doping test, since which he has strenuously denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued on his behalf by the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance," Evans said through the PCA.

"I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out.

"Due to the confidentiality of the process, I cannot say any more at this stage but I would like to thank my family for supporting me at this very distressing time."

Surrey, Evans' home county, acknowledged the result of the test in a separate statement.

"Surrey CCC have been made aware that Laurie Evans has returned a positive anti-doping test result, relating to a sample provided in August this year.

"We have been in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result.

"We will make no further comment until the process has concluded."