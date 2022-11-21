Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up with in advance.
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn't have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
Cowboys, Vikings, Bills win on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot had a 2-yard run for a TD before directing all three of...
Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead.
White steps in, focused on giving Jets a 'fighting chance'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So replacing a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense should be no biggie for the New York Jets' new starting quarterback.
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Analysis: Winning isn't always most important stat for QBs
Zach Wilson found out wins and losses aren’t the only stat that matters. The New York Jets benched Wilson this week despite his 5-2 record as a starter. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, has struggled in his sophomore year. He has the NFL’s second-worst passer rating and was awful in a 10-3 loss at New England on Sunday.
Ole Miss basketball tops Siena, moves to final of ESPN Events Invitational
Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield dribbled the ball up the court down the left flank, then cut inside with one thing on his mind. He leaped for an emphatic, one-handed jam over a helpless Siena defender that brought the house down to such a degree that the Rebels bench got a technical foul for their celebrations. ...
