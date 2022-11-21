Zach Wilson found out wins and losses aren’t the only stat that matters. The New York Jets benched Wilson this week despite his 5-2 record as a starter. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, has struggled in his sophomore year. He has the NFL’s second-worst passer rating and was awful in a 10-3 loss at New England on Sunday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO