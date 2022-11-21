Man dies after fleeing CPD, crashing into 2 other cars and injuring 6 others in South Loop, police say
A man died after he crashed his car while fleeing a traffic stop Sunday night, and two teens were among six other people injured on the Near South Side.
Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta about 8 p.m. near 14th and Michigan Avenue when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
An 18-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.
A third passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
An 18-year-old man driving the Infiniti was taken to Stroger and in fair condition.
A 32-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also taken to Stroger in fair condition.
