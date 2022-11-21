Read full article on original website
Toddler dies after car backs over her in southeast Bakersfield: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol. Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned 18-year-old, Israel Saldana, had been […]
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Toddler dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident
California Highway Patrol reports that a toddler was accidentally run over by someone as they were backing their car out of a residential driveway.
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
1 arrested after pistol-whipping, carjacking Bakersfield taxi driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after pistol-whipping and carjacking a taxi cab driver early Monday morning in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking just after 1 a.m. on east 18th Street and Union Avenue. […]
Bakersfield police search for home burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect, according to the department. The suspect is wanted for burglary of a residential garage that happened on Oct. 20 around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Orange Street. The suspect is described as a […]
Police searching for suspect after pedestrian is struck in Bakersfield
Officials say the victim had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
Gunfire during motel dispute leads detectives to arrest Delano man
Miguel Cervantes, 29, of Delano was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gang enhancement, among other charges.
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
Delano police investigate church hate crime after vandalism
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help after the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church was vandalized over the weekend. The vandals spray-painted derogatory and racist remarks all over the church and items on the property were damaged. Reverend Bill Hence shares that nothing like this has […]
Home surveillance video shows dogs being dumped in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on camera. People abandoning their pets in Northeast Bakersfield. This act is a crime and is considered an act cruelty towards animals. The owner of the northeast Bakersfield home, Lindsey Murphy, has lived there since March but she’s seen multiple dogs get abandoned in the area. The neighborhood just north […]
