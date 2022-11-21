DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil says Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. He says “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable on Neymar’s recovery.

