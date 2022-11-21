Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. One of the four Arab teams at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament.
Citrus County Chronicle
Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ecuador striker Énner Valencia scored a World Cup-best third goal Friday in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands that eliminated host nation Qatar from the tournament. The draw gave both the Dutch and Ecuador one point apiece to move them to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier. Ecuador dominated much of the game...
World Cup notes: What's up with all the scoreless draws this year?
There have already been four times as many scoreless draws in this year's World Cup in Qatar as there were in the entire 2018 tournament. What gives?
World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament
World Cup host Qatar has been eliminated after just six days and two matches into the tournament
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — First it was Lionel Messi. Next up, it's Robert Lewandowski. The big-name opponents keep coming for Saudi Arabia. After shocking Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets, the Green Falcons turn their attention to Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:11 a.m. EST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil says Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. He says “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable on Neymar’s recovery.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 5
Highlights from the fifth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
Comments / 0