Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.

CHERRYFIELD, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO