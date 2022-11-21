ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, ME

NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Man indicted on drug charges

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

56-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt When Hit By a Car in Newburgh

A 56-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Newburgh. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and other agencies were called to the area of 2072 Carmel Road North in Newburgh at 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They were responding to a report received by the Penobscot Regional Communications Center of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
NEWBURGH, ME
Q106.5

One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion

Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
CHERRYFIELD, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor

BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
ORONO, ME
Q106.5

Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
BANGOR, ME
