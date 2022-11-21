Read full article on original website
Glenburn man possibly “seeking armed confrontation” arrested on drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a Glenburn man Friday believed to have been seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau at a traffic stop. They say multiple area agencies had shared memos indicating he may be possessing drugs and firearms. Bangor...
NECN
‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
foxbangor.com
Man indicted on drug charges
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
56-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt When Hit By a Car in Newburgh
A 56-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Newburgh. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and other agencies were called to the area of 2072 Carmel Road North in Newburgh at 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They were responding to a report received by the Penobscot Regional Communications Center of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
foxbangor.com
Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor
BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
Bangor ‘Holiday’ Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square
The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. Officially it is called a holiday tree, but what a Christmas tree, huh. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will...
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
