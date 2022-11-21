ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life

Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
WESTFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for Westfield man Robert Tesini remembers him as ‘a kind soul’

A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism

Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $803,000

Michael Aleo and Katherine Aleo bought the property at 583 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, from James Flynn on Nov. 4, 2022. The $803,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a three-bedroom home

Kevin Markey bought the property at 30 Oneida Avenue, Worcester, from Peter R Bergstrom and Savannah M Bergstrom on Nov. 1, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA

