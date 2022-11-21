Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
WKYC
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
wksu.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution she can think of to avoid trouble while driving...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
whbc.com
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
cleveland.com
Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
cleveland.com
Snow tube through Hall of Fame Stadium goal post at new Winter Blitz event in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Always wanted to go careening through a football goal post? You’ll get your chance next month in Canton, host of the inaugural Winter Blitz event, which includes snow tubing through the goal post at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other activities at the Hall...
wksu.org
Breaking down the White Pond Drive housing development debate in Akron
This story was updated at 9:56 a.m. On a recent overcast day, small snow flurries started to fall as Akron residents David Loar and Andrea Neikamp, who live near a wooded property the city plans to develop, made their case for why it should stay just the way it is.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
cleveland19.com
Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
wtuz.com
Dover Offers Own Take on Completion of Towpath Trail
Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities prepare to submit plans as a part of Appalachian grant money, Dover officials offered their remarks in favor of finishing the Towpath Trail. Dover is working with New Philadelphia and Zoar, along with the Ohio and Erie Canal Coalition for the use of...
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
