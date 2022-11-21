ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year

Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution she can think of to avoid trouble while driving...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any good flea markets in Akron?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
CANTON, OH
cleveland.com

Dinner and Deck the Hall planned at Akron estate

AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is holding Dinner and Deck the Hall: An Evening of Holiday Magic on four dates in December. The stately grounds of F.A. Seiberling, who founded Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Stan Hywet offers tours throughout the year and decorates the manor house and gardens for the holidays with its annual Deck the Hall display.
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Offers Own Take on Completion of Towpath Trail

Nick McWilliams reporting – As municipalities prepare to submit plans as a part of Appalachian grant money, Dover officials offered their remarks in favor of finishing the Towpath Trail. Dover is working with New Philadelphia and Zoar, along with the Ohio and Erie Canal Coalition for the use of...
DOVER, OH

