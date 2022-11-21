ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

SE of Saline football falls to Kingman in double OT of state semifinal

By Aubreigh Heck
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwNyw_0jIjTbb500

The Kingman Eagles are flying to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) 2A State Championship game after defeating the Southeast of Saline Trojans 28-22 in double overtime.“It was a great high school football game,” Trojan head coach Mitch Gebhardt said. “Both teams made plays when they needed to, and (Kingman) came up with one more play than we had.”From the coin toss, the game started in Kingman’s favor. After the Eagles deferred, their defense was able to stop the Trojans’ from scoring on their first drive on four downs. Kingman went on to score a touchdown on their first drive of the game after senior Avery Albright ran the ball at the 2:48 mark in the first quarter.SE of Saline responded in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own, but was unable to convert on the two-point attempt. After Kingman scored on the next drive, neither team scored until near the end of the fourth when senior Luke Gebhardt threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to his brother Jake, and SE of Saline tied the game after a successful two-point conversion attempt to send it to overtime. Gebhardt finished the game with 81 rushing yards, 139 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.For KSHSAA playoff overtime, the teams start from the opposing team’s 10 yard line on first down. There is a coin toss, where the winner decides if they want to go first or defer. Kingman won the toss, and decided to defer to the Trojans in the first overtime. Junior Nathan Friesen took the ball into the end zone for the Trojans, and an eight-point lead was secured after another successful two-point attempt.Kingman was able to stay in the game after junior Tristen Davidson received a six-yard touchdown pass from senior Nathan Freund, and tied the game after their first two-point conversion of the game. Freund finished with 53 rushing yards, 95 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one defensive interception.The Eagles were able to prevent the Trojans from scoring to start overtime number two after causing a fumble (recovered by the Trojans) to push SE of Saline back to the 16-yard line.When the Eagles got the ball back, it did not take long for the game-winning touchdown to be scored, punching the ticket to the state championship game.Despite Kingman having the lead up until the first overtime, SE of Saline never quit.“We talk all the time about playing as hard as we can no matter what the score is,” Mitch Gebhardt said. “I really feel like our kids will give everything they got, no matter what the score is. This group of kids has been working since the beginning of June, and worked through this.”Even though the Trojans lost, SE of Saline’s season was nothing to be disappointed in.“This was just a great season. We had a bunch of kids who worked their butts off,” Gebhardt said. “I am proud of what they accomplished. We came one touchdown short of a state championship game.”The Trojans finished the regular season undefeated, only allowing their opponents 151 points and scoring 562 points themselves.Kingman’s victory over SE of Saline punched their ticket to their first state championship game in fifty years. The championship will be played at Salina Stadium in Salina next Saturday at 1 pm, and the Eagles will take on Nemaha Central.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: SE of Saline football falls to Kingman in double OT of state semifinal

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Two KJCCC TEAMS in NJCAA Football Championship Semifinals

(KJCCC) – The NJCAA football season and national championship boils down to a final four of teams, and the KJCCC has two of those spots. Top-seed and undefeated Hutchinson will host four-seed Coffeyville in one semifinal. The game will be at Hutch’s Gowans Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Awful Announcing

CBS Sports Network announcers apologize for insensitive comments about Native American player’s name

Wichita State basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler’s name became fodder for CBS Sports Network broadcasters during Monday’s Hall of Fame Classic game. In the middle of the game, which was eventually won by WSU, Poor Bear-Chandler grabbed a rebound, which led broadcasters Chick Hernandez and Chris Walker to zero in on his name, mistakenly referring Read more... The post CBS Sports Network announcers apologize for insensitive comments about Native American player’s name appeared first on Awful Announcing.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police

After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man among victims of Washington state plane crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The names of four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week were released by medical examiners on Wednesday. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said the victims included three men from Washington state: Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy; as well as David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions

HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire destroys southeast Wichita home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

1K+
Followers
784
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy