SE of Saline football falls to Kingman in double OT of state semifinal

The Kingman Eagles are flying to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) 2A State Championship game after defeating the Southeast of Saline Trojans 28-22 in double overtime.“It was a great high school football game,” Trojan head coach Mitch Gebhardt said. “Both teams made plays when they needed to, and (Kingman) came up with one more play than we had.”From the coin toss, the game started in Kingman’s favor. After the Eagles deferred, their defense was able to stop the Trojans’ from scoring on their first drive on four downs. Kingman went on to score a touchdown on their first drive of the game after senior Avery Albright ran the ball at the 2:48 mark in the first quarter.SE of Saline responded in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own, but was unable to convert on the two-point attempt. After Kingman scored on the next drive, neither team scored until near the end of the fourth when senior Luke Gebhardt threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to his brother Jake, and SE of Saline tied the game after a successful two-point conversion attempt to send it to overtime. Gebhardt finished the game with 81 rushing yards, 139 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.For KSHSAA playoff overtime, the teams start from the opposing team’s 10 yard line on first down. There is a coin toss, where the winner decides if they want to go first or defer. Kingman won the toss, and decided to defer to the Trojans in the first overtime. Junior Nathan Friesen took the ball into the end zone for the Trojans, and an eight-point lead was secured after another successful two-point attempt.Kingman was able to stay in the game after junior Tristen Davidson received a six-yard touchdown pass from senior Nathan Freund, and tied the game after their first two-point conversion of the game. Freund finished with 53 rushing yards, 95 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one defensive interception.The Eagles were able to prevent the Trojans from scoring to start overtime number two after causing a fumble (recovered by the Trojans) to push SE of Saline back to the 16-yard line.When the Eagles got the ball back, it did not take long for the game-winning touchdown to be scored, punching the ticket to the state championship game.Despite Kingman having the lead up until the first overtime, SE of Saline never quit.“We talk all the time about playing as hard as we can no matter what the score is,” Mitch Gebhardt said. “I really feel like our kids will give everything they got, no matter what the score is. This group of kids has been working since the beginning of June, and worked through this.”Even though the Trojans lost, SE of Saline’s season was nothing to be disappointed in.“This was just a great season. We had a bunch of kids who worked their butts off,” Gebhardt said. “I am proud of what they accomplished. We came one touchdown short of a state championship game.”The Trojans finished the regular season undefeated, only allowing their opponents 151 points and scoring 562 points themselves.Kingman’s victory over SE of Saline punched their ticket to their first state championship game in fifty years. The championship will be played at Salina Stadium in Salina next Saturday at 1 pm, and the Eagles will take on Nemaha Central.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: SE of Saline football falls to Kingman in double OT of state semifinal