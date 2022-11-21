Read full article on original website
Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign ahead of Black Friday
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to protect shoppers over the holiday season, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a holiday consumer protection campaign Wednesday that aims to educate Michiganders on scams. “The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family,”...
State officials share reminders to help keep pets safe on Thanksgiving
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it's important to not only be thankful for friends and family, but our pets too. Thanksgiving travel: Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, released reminders of...
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
West Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down their...
Question of the Day: Are you Black Friday shopping?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's Black Friday - which means some Michiganders are rushing to the stores. Not as common: Attending Black Friday sales becoming less common thanks to longer online deals. Are you getting ahead of your holiday shopping?
