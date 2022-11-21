Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Go Get Em Tiger’s Annual Thanksgiving Coffee Bonanza Is Back
Go Get Em Tiger is once again reprising its Thanksgiving day service, selling a collection of limited-time specialty coffee drinks — the kind more commonly found on, ahem, some bigger chain coffee shop menus. This year’s seasonal selection includes toffee lattes, gingerbread lattes, spiced ciders, and more, and to go along with all that caffeine there will be face painting for the kids, haircuts for the parents, and pies from Winston Pies to take home. The event takes place at GGET’s Los Feliz location at 4630 Hollywood Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a full slate of drinks running $65; fans should expect a crowd.
Eater
How Ocean Spray Harvests and Processes Cranberries for the Holiday Season
As people gear up to make cranberry sauce and desserts to be enjoyed around the table this holiday season, they may not know that cranberry farms are cramming a massive amount of work into the 60 days leading up to Thanksgiving to get those cranberries and cranberry products in stores.
Eater
Must-Try Soups Around D.C. This Fall
November marks the start of soup season around D.C., and a mix of fine-dining and affordable establishments recently unleashed a set of spoon-worthy creations fit for fall. Some soups play a significant role on elaborate tasting menus, while other liquid delights are available for takeout, delivery, and a la carte orders. Mushrooms are currently a star component of some seasonal soups, while others loop in lots of shellfish, squash, and cheesy components.
Comments / 0