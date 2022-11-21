Philippines and China tussle over retrieving rocket debris floating in disputed South China Sea

Read full article on original website
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain's biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn't even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed --...
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the Societies Ordinance...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes
Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with...
FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation
The FTX debacle is reverberating through the crypto industry and finance in general. The collapse of this crypto exchange, which in February was valued at $32 billion, shocked everyone. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 because it ran out of cash to meet the demands of its...
What Iran’s Win vs. Wales Means for USMNT’s World Cup Outlook
A scoreless draw would have been preferred, but the United States men’s national team should still be pleased with Iran’s dramatic 2–0 win over Wales on Friday at the World Cup. There's plenty that remains to be done if the U.S. hopes to advance from Group B, but the picture has come into greater focus.
Pakistan names former spy chief as new head of army
Pakistan on Thursday named former spy chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as chief of the South Asian country's army, ending weeks of speculation over an appointment that comes amid intense debate around the military's influence on public life. Munir, the country's most senior general and a former head of...
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there's a good chance that Covid-19 will follow. Experts expect that Thanksgiving gatherings will stir up social networks and give new coronavirus subvariants fresh pockets of vulnerable people to infect. As a result, cases and hospitalizations may tick up after the holiday, as they have for the past two years.
