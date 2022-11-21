**No afternoon Weather Briefing video today… we are on a holiday schedule; just one video per day through Sunday**. HAPPY THANKSGIVING: As expected, today has been a dry, mild Thanksgiving Day across Alabama with temperatures in the low 70s in many areas this afternoon. This is about ten degrees above average for November 24. Rain will move into the state tonight, continuing tomorrow morning; amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe thunderstorms.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO