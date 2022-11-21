Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Mostly Dry This Afternoon/Tonight; More Rain Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Rain continues this morning across parts of East Alabama near the Georgia line… we also see some scattered light rain over the northwest counties. The rain should be over by midday today, and we project dry weather this afternoon and tonight with some clearing possible. The high today will be in the mid 60s over North Alabama, with low 70s for the southern third of the state.
alabamawx.com
Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning; Temperatures Stay Mild
**No afternoon Weather Briefing video today… we are on a holiday schedule; just one video per day through Sunday**. HAPPY THANKSGIVING: As expected, today has been a dry, mild Thanksgiving Day across Alabama with temperatures in the low 70s in many areas this afternoon. This is about ten degrees above average for November 24. Rain will move into the state tonight, continuing tomorrow morning; amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe thunderstorms.
alabamawx.com
Mild Thanksgiving Day; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Temperatures will rise into the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with clouds increasing. Most communities will be dry during the day, but rain moves into the state tonight. The main window for rain will come from about 9:00 tonight through 12:00 noon tomorrow; amounts of around one inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 5 holiday performances you have to attend in Alabama
The magic of the holidays can be found on Alabama stages. Here are five must-see holiday performances happening across the state in December:. Fantasy Playhouse presents “A Christmas Carol” in Huntsville Dec. 2-4, 9-11 Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Birmingham Dec. 9-10 Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic Christmas in...
Comments / 0