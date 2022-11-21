Read full article on original website
Women's Health
The Apple Watch Is On Sale For Over $300 Off On Amazon For Black Friday Cyber Monday 2022
If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it's actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. I know I used to. But, trust me—it's worth it. And, now's the perfect time to consider getting an Apple Watch since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too. *Happy dance*
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Cult of Mac
Black Friday doorbuster: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on two computers for $55
An estimated 1.2 billion people use Microsoft Office, and for good reason. This comprehensive app suite lets users write polished documents, crunch numbers, create stunning presentations and more. But if you’ve yet to join the user base or want to install the suite on your home computer, you can purchase two lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for just $54.99, one for you and the second for a loved one.
Phone Arena
Apple's blazing fast iPad Air (2022) with 5G is on sale at a new record high discount
While a lot of excellent Black Friday tablet deals have kicked off several days or even weeks ahead of a "normal" schedule this year, many others will undoubtedly follow by November 25 (and possibly beyond that date as well), allowing holiday shoppers to save big on the best iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and so on.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $159, Get Apple AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case for $79 Shipped – Today Only
Apple AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case are still a great alternative to the Pro if you don’t need ANC, and you can get one for $79 shipped, today only, originally $159. Unlike the first-gen model, this one has an H1 chip that delivers up to 50% more talk time and switching between devices is two times faster. Product page.
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion 12th Gen Intel laptop is now $370 off in jaw-dropping Black Friday deal
The HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel laptop is at a steller price during HP's Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 512 model HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $999, so that's $370 in savings and a great price for this configuration.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
T3.com
Samsung OLED 65-inch TV is 35% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale
If you missed out on the 85-inch Samsung TV deal, this model should be on your list. The Samsung OLED S95B is a Quantum Dot OLED model, so it provides not just great blacks but great colour too. At 65 inches, it's still on the bigger side, so you can...
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Get yourself a Samsung QLED TV at half off with this Black Friday deal
Samsung's 65-inch Q90T is now on sale for just over $1000, down from its over $2000 retail price...
Cult of Mac
Satechi offers up to 30% off everything for Black Friday
Satechi makes a wide range of popular accessories for Apple products. The company just took the wraps off its big Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off everything it makes. That’s a lot of deals for you on chargers, hubs, keyboards, mice, stands, bags, cases and more. Get...
CNET
Wow, $80 for a 2022 Insignia Fire TV? Amazon Ain't Playing Around
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday deals arrived early this year -- some may even sell out before Thanksgiving ends. If you're taking a break from the Turkey Day table to do some online shopping, price cuts abound at the likes of Target, Walmart, Best Buy and, of course, Amazon. One discount we've got our eyes on: This year's Insignia Fire TV, which is on sale for only $80.
Cult of Mac
Show your iPhone 14’s guts with bold new schematic wallpaper
Mac maven Basic Apple Guy just rolled out a project he said he’s been slaving over since late September — a set of detailed and layered iPhone 14 schematics you can download and use as display wallpaper in your choice of colors on your handset. It’s kind of...
Cult of Mac
Apple apparently canceled $49 Apple Pencil launch with iPhone support at the last minute
A sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to introduce a $49 Apple Pencil with iPhone compatibility. The company wanted to launch the budget Apple Pencil alongside new iPhones in September. For unclear reasons, though, Apple changed its mind at the last minute and canceled the product’s launch. Apple apparently produced...
Give the gift of virtual reality with $120 off the Meta Quest 2 bundle this Black Friday
Snag the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber for less on Amazon this Black Friday.
Cult of Mac
Set HomeKit scenes with Aqara’s new Cube controller
Smart-home accessories maker Aqara unveiled its new Cube T1 Pro Wednesday, an update on its popular wireless Cube controller. The new cube adds HomeKit and Amazon Alexa support so you can control a range of smart home devices with it. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn...
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
Phone Arena
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more
Okay guys, Black Friday week is here! The deals at Best Buy started more than two weeks ago, and the retailer is wow-ing us with incredible discounts on tech: phones, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, basically anything you would want. The deals are officially on, and you don't have to wait now for the big day when so many generous discounts are available now!
Cult of Mac
Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event is now live
Apple’s Black Friday deals are now live in the US and Canada. The company is bundling gift cards of up to $250 on the purchase of select products. The four-day shopping event runs through Cyber Monday, i.e., November 28. You can place your order through Apple’s online or retail store to get the gift card.
whathifi.com
You can buy $10 wireless earbuds on Black Friday, but I've got a better alternative
You could pick up JLab buds for under $10, but you should go with the EarFun Air instead. How about a pair of earbuds for less than $10? Sounds like a dream doesn't it? Well, the unfortunate reality here is that while this deal seems out of this world, these JLab earbuds priced under $10 (opens in new tab) might well be more of a risk than anything else, especially considering we've not got our hands on them yet.
