Driver seriously injured following crash on I-435 entrance ramp in Kansas City
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 and E. 63rd Street.
KCTV 5
Driver critically injured in Thanksgiving crash, KCPD investigators think impairment was factor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department think impairment was a factor in a Thanksgiving afternoon crash that left the driver critically injured. The police department said the crash happened at 2:25 p.m. on the southbound I-435 entrance ramp off E. 63rd Street. The...
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
KMBC.com
Silver Alert issued for Gladstone woman who never made it to Thanksgiving destination
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia who never made it to her Thanksgiving destination. Authorities are searching for 76-year-old Rebecca Turner. Turner left her home in Gladstone Thursday morning bound for Iowa City, Iowa. Family members spoke to Tuner...
Driver dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 71 Highway near Bannister Road
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a car overturned on the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Blue River Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KMBC.com
KCPD officers surround home after teen calls 911 to report domestic violence incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department surrounded a home Thanksgiving afternoon after a teen called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. Police said officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of East 28th Street on a disturbance call shortly...
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 71 Highway near Bannister Road
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on northbound 71 Highway, just past Bannister Road.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting near East Patrol
Kansas City police investigate a double shooting after responding to a call near East 27th & Prospect Avenue.
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
KMBC.com
Clay County deputies, good Samaritan save man from icy creek after crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Joshua Doss got the call after someone saw the man veer off Highway 33 just north of 121st Terrace. The man's car landed in an icy Holmes Creek with temperatures outside at 37 degrees. Clay County deputies responded to the scene after good Samaritan Quinton...
KMBC.com
Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
KCTV 5
Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
Raytown suspected arson damages multiple businesses
Raytown's fire department and the Missouri Fire Marshall's office is investigating a possible arson that damaged several businesses.
KMBC.com
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
New bike lanes on Truman Road in KCMO confuses drivers, upsets business owners
New bike lanes on Truman Road in Kansas City are confusing drivers and upsetting business owners. KSHB 41 reached out to city officials for clarity.
