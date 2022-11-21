What can we learn from COVID-19 about supporting migrant and minority ethnic populations in Scotland?

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Remdesivir reduces COVID-19 mortality in a real-world setting
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of clinical research resulting in the development of a variety of vaccines and treatments, although the efficacy of some remains controversial. Now, researchers from Japan report that remdesivir, a drug whose effectiveness has been debated, appears to make a big difference in Japanese patients with COVID-19 who received corticosteroids in the ICU.
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
MedicalXpress
What was the true human cost of the pandemic in Russia?
A new study assesses the number of lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia and introduces a novel methodology that will help to get a clearer view of pandemics in the future. Calculating how many lives have been lost in the COVID-19 pandemic is crucial for future epidemiological and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication
In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
MedicalXpress
Menopause meets politics: Where governments fail in women's health
Professor Sue Davis, AO, is a pioneer and leading expert in women's health in Australia, which is why she has the letters after her name—an Officer of the Order of Australia, awarded last year. Her many achievements as an endocrinologist (hormonal medicine) and specialist in menopause are listed here;...
MedicalXpress
Top figures in COVID fight leaving in WHO shake-up
Two of the World Health Organization's most senior figures in the fight against COVID-19 are quitting next week, according to a letter from the WHO chief seen by AFP on Tuesday. Indian paediatrician and clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan is leaving her post as the WHO's chief scientist, while Mariangela Simao...
MedicalXpress
First pandemic young people's mental health review says service demand will rise
The first comprehensive study to evaluate research on the mental health of children and young people using evidence that spanned before and during COVID-19 has found an impact on mental health that could result in an increased demand for support services. The research, led by the University of Exeter and...
MedicalXpress
'Mass testing' linked to 25% cut in COVID-19 related hospital admissions
The first ever voluntary "mass testing" pilot for people without COVID symptoms was associated with an overall 25% reduction in COVID-19 related hospital admissions, including an initial 43% reduction with military assistance, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Assuming this effect was causal, the researchers say the pilot...
MedicalXpress
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development, finds new study
A group of international researchers has examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child's temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
MedicalXpress
New study brings personalized immunotherapy prescriptions a step closer
In a step likely to advance personalized cancer treatment, scientists have—for the first time—shown in patients that levels of biomarkers are not enough to tell which patients are likely to respond best to immunotherapy. Instead, clinicians need to understand how immune cells and tumors are interacting within a...
MedicalXpress
Volunteering and caring for grandchildren protects from loneliness for over 50s, study shows
Caregiving for a spouse or partner is seemingly associated with higher loneliness for those over 50 years of age, a new systemic review of published research on the issue shows. Taking in data from 28 studies, comprising 191,652 participants from 21 countries, the findings, however, also show that volunteering or...
MedicalXpress
UK nurses strike latest crisis for health service
With record waiting times, staff shortages, financial black holes and now a nurses strike over pay, the UK's state-run National Health Service is facing an unprecedented crisis. The walk-out by nurses next month heaps fresh misery on the much-loved but creaking institution, just as winter illnesses bite and as the...
MedicalXpress
Digital divide poses exclusion risk for people with mental illness
A stark digital skills deficit among people with severe mental illness means they struggle to access key services which are increasingly online, according to research by scientists at the University of York. The study found that adults with conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are more likely to lack...
MedicalXpress
New research shows that COVID-19 negatively impacts memory function
COVID-19 can negatively impact short-term memory function, the results of a new study have revealed. The researchers say memory function can recover over time, but those with ongoing COVID symptoms may continue to experience difficulties. The team, from Hull York Medical School, used an online anonymous survey which included a...
MedicalXpress
Ten new genetic loci linked to osteoarthritis found
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Alabama has linked 10 genetic loci to the development of osteoarthritis. In their paper published in the journal Nature Genetics, the group describes their analysis of data from the Million Veteran Program in the U.S. and the UK Biobank in the U.K.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine gives substantial protection against reinfection
Individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, still benefit from vaccination, gaining 60% to 94% protection against reinfection, depending on the variant. A new study led by Katrine Finderup Nielsen at Statens Serum Institut, Denmark, reports these findings in PLoS Medicine. During the recent pandemic, vaccination has...
MedicalXpress
Two-hour prenatal course may reduce postpartum depression and increase parental confidence
Knowledge may be even more powerful than the adage implies: It could help reduce postpartum depression in mothers, according to researchers in Japan. Postpartum depression is on the rise in Japan, especially as the cultural norm of traditional support systems comprising grandparents and other relatives shift to more contained, nuclear groups, especially in more urban areas.
MedicalXpress
Chronic disorder occurring only in low, middle income countries prompts study to understand it at molecular level
A study of patients with a chronic intestinal condition has helped demystify—but not totally solve—a puzzling disorder that is widespread in low-and middle-income countries, but is largely unseen in wealthier regions of the world. The condition is called environmental enteropathy. While it is relatively common, it remains a...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover new mechanism associated with severe COVID-19
Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil have found that severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in an important immune system signaling pathway. The discovery helps explain at the molecular level why some people infected by SARS-CoV-2 develop a potentially fatal systemic inflammation. It also paves the way to the development of more specific therapies.
Comments / 0