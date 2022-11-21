Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
WebMD
Bloating Common but Often Ignored: Survey
Nov. 21, 2022 – Nearly 1 in 7 U.S. adults go through bloating, yet few seek help for it, with many saying they’re uncomfortable talking about the problem with their doctor, according to the results of a new survey. Bloating – a buildup of gas in the stomach...
MedicalXpress
Study: Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline
People who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in several fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may have a slower rate of memory decline, according to a study published in Neurology. "It's exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may...
MedicalXpress
Misleading food labels contribute to babies and toddlers eating too much sugar—3 things parents can do
Australian infants and toddlers are eating unhealthy amounts of sugar. This is mostly because the products marketed and sold by the processed food industry are high in sugar. Based on the last Australian National Nutrition Survey, children aged 2–3 years consumed 32 grams of added sugar per day equivalent to 8 teaspoons of white sugar.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
MedicalXpress
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
MedicalXpress
First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks
A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
MedicalXpress
Remdesivir reduces COVID-19 mortality in a real-world setting
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of clinical research resulting in the development of a variety of vaccines and treatments, although the efficacy of some remains controversial. Now, researchers from Japan report that remdesivir, a drug whose effectiveness has been debated, appears to make a big difference in Japanese patients with COVID-19 who received corticosteroids in the ICU.
Camden Chat
Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
MedicalXpress
Mukbang, #EatWithMe and eating disorders on TikTok: why online food consumption videos could fuel food fixations
You might have come across #EatWithMe videos on TikTok, which typically feature young women eating food while encouraging viewers to eat along with them. Many such content creators say they aim to help people with eating disorders overcome their fear of food. But some videos tagged #EatWithMe also feature the...
MedicalXpress
New study brings personalized immunotherapy prescriptions a step closer
In a step likely to advance personalized cancer treatment, scientists have—for the first time—shown in patients that levels of biomarkers are not enough to tell which patients are likely to respond best to immunotherapy. Instead, clinicians need to understand how immune cells and tumors are interacting within a...
MedicalXpress
Menopause meets politics: Where governments fail in women's health
Professor Sue Davis, AO, is a pioneer and leading expert in women's health in Australia, which is why she has the letters after her name—an Officer of the Order of Australia, awarded last year. Her many achievements as an endocrinologist (hormonal medicine) and specialist in menopause are listed here;...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplements do not reduce asthma exacerbations overall
Vitamin D supplementation does not reduce the risk for asthma exacerbation in children overall, but does reduce the risk in those with low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) concentrations, according to a review recently published in Nutrients. Qinyuan Li, M.D., from the Chongqing Key Laboratory of Pediatrics in China, and colleagues...
