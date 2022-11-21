Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
Operation Gobble helps feed hundreds of families in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — California Water Service (Cal Water) is helping to brighten the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday for hundreds of Salinas Valley families. Through a program called Operation Gobble, Cal Water donated a total of $8,500 in gift certificates for the purchase of a turkey this year to local charities in its Salinas and King City service areas. Each family will receive an individual $20 certificate, which will be distributed through the charities.
Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast. This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach The post Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
American Legion serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- For decades - American Legion Post 31 spent this holiday helping the hungry by preparing and serving up hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners. And this year, they're at it again, with a record-breaking turnout. "It's just a joy being here and being able to give back to the community," said volunteer Diana Dominguez. "This The post American Legion serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
losgatan.com
Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
benitolink.com
Marley Holte Holiday Dinners continues tradition of giving
A welcome Thanksgiving tradition continues as the Marley Holte Holiday Dinners serves up free meals for community members who may not have the resources to make their own. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, homemade dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at 270 Kane Drive in Hollister.
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said that the sheet pile holding back a section of Highway 1 needs repairs in Moss Landing. The project is now on hold indefinitely until repairs can be made. According to the county, the sheet pile has deteriorated and is falling into the Elkhorn Slough. "This failed area is The post Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto's leadership team will include local faces.
After an overwhelming victory on Election Day, Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto was ready to get started on her transition plans from Marina police chief to Monterey County sheriff immediately. She'd already heard from outgoing Sheriff Steve Bernal on election night to congratulate her, and say he'd work together on the process.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
kingcityrustler.com
Wrestling | South Monterey County girls kick off season while honoring Title IX
SALINAS VALLEY — The 2022-23 high school wrestling season kicked off Nov. 19 at Gonzales High School, which hosted the Pacific Coast Athletic League Girls Wrestling Jamboree. More than 90 girls from across Monterey County, including King City and Soledad, participated in the season opener alongside the Gonzales wrestlers.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
Man died in collision in Yuma County
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a collision of a vehicle involving agricultural equipment. The post Man died in collision in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
pajaronian.com
PV Water calls for bids to construct College Lake project
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency Board of Directors authorized staff to advertise for bids to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project. PVWMA officials say the project will provide much-needed water to the critically overdrafted basin of the Pajaro Valley by supplying 1,800 to 2,300 acre-feet per...
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
Comments / 0