LISTEN: Ole Miss ushers in Egg Bowl week with all eyes on Lane Kiffin

By Ben Garrett
 4 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Will he stay or will he go? Ben Garrett and David Johnson talk the Egg Bowl and Lane Kiffin's future in this edition of Franchise Player.

On3.com

Mississippi State coach trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss after Egg Bowl, offers Jon Sokoloff game ball

The focus of the Egg Bowl was supposed to be on a pair of really good teams in both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. However, the narrative around Lane Kiffin’s future with the Rebels started to really pick up steam this week and surrounded the game. That’s because a report from Jon Sokoloff took the lead this week and, considering the result from Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State had no problem with the Rebel’s distraction.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin goes after Jon Sokoloff for report on him stepping down, becoming next Auburn head coach after Egg Bowl

Lane Kiffin had a lot on his plate this week. First and foremost, he had to get Ole Miss ready to play in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. He then also had to deal with the continuous rumors of him planning to leave Oxford after the season, specifically to take the Auburn job. That part of it was compounded earlier this week when a report by Jon Sokoloff, sports director at WBCI News in Columbus, said Kiffin would step down on Friday and take the Tigers’ opening.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

LOOK: Mississippi State players Ty Cooper, John Lewis recreate viral Elijah Moore celebration in Egg Bowl troll

Mississippi State got its first win in the Egg Bowl since 2019. That year, the game ended on one of the most infamous moments in the series’ history. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore scored a touchdown at the end of the game. To celebrate, he pretended to use the bathroom like a dog, earning a 15-yard penalty. Ole Miss missed the extra point and lost the game because of it.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

This Week in Coaching: Dissecting the latest pay raise for Mark Stoops at Kentucky, Lane Kiffin trolls a reporter and can Irish OC Tommy Rees devise a gameplan to match points with USC?

While the coaching carousel wheels are about to spin in high gear after the final weekend of the 2022 regular season, we can likely cross off one potential big-name candidate of any school’s hot boards. Mark Stoops received another contract extension and raise at Kentucky, one that will reportedly...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher shuts down idea of Texas A&M reaching bowl game at 5-7

2022 has been a disastrous season for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. At 4-7 entering the final week of the regular season, it seems like making it to six wins and a bowl game is out of reach. This comes after the Aggies started ranked sixth in the preseason AP Poll. However, there is still a chance that Texas A&M could become bowl eligible at 5-7 if they were to beat LSU.
On3.com

Cadillac Williams looks back at his relationship with Nick Saban

In the history of the Iron Bowl, you’d be hard-pressed to find two coaches with larger gaps in their experience going up against one another. Nick Saban has been at Alabama since 2007. He has been a head coach every season since 1995, not to mention he was also a head coach in 1990. Saban has been in coaching since 1973, nearly a decade before interim Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams was even born.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

