LISTEN: Ole Miss ushers in Egg Bowl week with all eyes on Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin had a lot on his plate this week. First and foremost, he had to get Ole Miss ready to play in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. He then also had to deal with the continuous rumors of him planning to leave Oxford after the season, specifically to take the Auburn job. That part of it was compounded earlier this week when a report by Jon Sokoloff, sports director at WBCI News in Columbus, said Kiffin would step down on Friday and take the Tigers’ opening.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO