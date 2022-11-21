On3’s coordinators of the week for each Power 5 conference for Week 12

Tush Lupoi’s Oregon defense stepped up when it needed to in a 20-17 victory over Utah that kept the Ducks alive in the Pac-12 title chase. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Each week, On3’s Matt Zenitz selects coordinators of the week from each Power 5 conference as well as two from the Group of 5 ranks.

Here are the On3 coordinators of the week from Week 12.

ACC

Georgia Tech DC Andrew Thacker

The buzz:

In a 21-17 upset of North Carolina, Georgia Tech held the Tar Heels to less than half of their scoring average for the year (40.1 points entering the game).

Big 12

Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski

The buzz:

Texas held Kansas, which ranks second in the Big 12 in touchdowns, without a point through the first 43 minutes of a 55-14 romp past the Jayhawks.

Big Ten

Penn State DC Manny Diaz

The buzz:

Penn State limited Rutgers to 167 yards and scored two defensive touchdowns in a 55-10 rout of the Scarlet Knights.

Pac-12

Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi

The buzz:

Oregon had three interceptions and three fourth-down stops in a 20-17 victory over Utah.

SEC

South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield

The buzz:

A week after scoring zero offensive points in a loss to Florida, South Carolina broke out for nine touchdowns while pulling away for a 63-38 upset of Tennessee.

AAC

Tulane OC Jim Svoboda

The buzz:

Tulane registered a season-high point total in a 59-24 victory over SMU. The Green Wave rushed for 310 yards.

Houston DC Doug Belk

The buzz

: Houston held ECU to fewer than 20 points for just the second time this season in a 42-3 rout of the Pirates. ECU was 3-of-18 on third and fourth down.

Navy DC Brian Newberry

The buzz:

Navy pulled out a 17-14 road upset of UCF despite posting only 248 yards on offense. Against one of the AAC’s top offenses, the Midshipmen had two takeaways and a fourth-down stop and allowed just 314 yards.