Inside Miyan Williams, Erick All's Cincinnati dentistry NIL deal

Monica Swope is an alum and proud supporter of Michigan. And her partner at Kingdom Family Dentistry, Rebecca Yoxthimer, attended Ohio State. It’s safe to say the rivalry is lived 365 days out of their Cincinnati office.

So when the two started to explore possible Name, Image and Likeness opportunities last spring, they knew they wanted to use players from their respective alma maters. As an added bonus, they were able to find two student-athletes from Cincinnati.

Kingdom enlisted Michigan tight end Erick All and Ohio State running back Miyan Williams to star in the commercial. All grew up less than 20 minutes away from the office, while Williams’ high school football coach is a patient.

Creative Caddie — the media agency that produced Josh Paschal’s viral NIL deal with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry — played a large role in piecing together the script and story. Everybody came together last May to film the commercial, which did not hit social media until last week.

“I wanted it to seem to include the rivalry, but also focused on promoting oral health,” Swope recently told On3.

The 2-minute spot focuses on All and Williams being educated that attacking their opponents’ teeth is not the answer on the football field. Presented through a television package, the athletes receive oral health education from Swope and Yoxthimer and learn how to properly floss and take care of their teeth.

“I need y’all to answer one question, and I can’t answer it for you,” All says in the ad before taking the field. “It comes from within, and the question is: Did y’all floss today?

Adds Williams: “We’re going to go out there, hit them in the legs. We’re going to hit them in the chest. We’re going to skip their mouths, respect their smiles and oral health. And we’re going to hit between their eyes.”

Kingdom’s return on investment

While Kingdom Family Dentistry does not plan on running the video on TV, the athletes were compensated for their appearances and have each promoted the ad on their social media channels. It’s something the office can continue to use in the future as marketing material, too.

For Swope, being able to have Michigan and Ohio State football players promote the dentistry will only help. And it’s an experience they won’t forget anytime soon.

“Oh my gosh, it was so much fun,” Swope said. “We were there literally all day with them. And my other doctor [Yoxthimer] brought her son, who is a huge Ohio State fan. So he got autographs from both players. And I’ve been following Eric since he was in high school. But getting a chance to meet him and Miyan — it was awesome to get to know these guys on a different level.

“… Even if I don’t get the return on investment, with any new patients I’m thankful that we were at least able to make a small deposit in their lives.”

Erick All, Miyan Williams On3 NIL Valuation

All was ruled out for the remainder of the season in late October, forced to sit out after having surgery. The tight end played a large role in the Michigan offense last season and was expected to build on that. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $74,000.

The Ohio State running back has had his best statistical season to date. In nine games this season, he’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry with 13 touchdown runs. Williams missed last week’s game at Maryland but is expected to return this weekend. He holds an On3 NIL Valuation of $295,000.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories: performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.