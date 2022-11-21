ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Power Rankings: Volunteers vanquished as SEC loses a playoff contender

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxRB6_0jIjOEbF00

Whew boy, we can safely say creating this week’s SEC Power Rankings was the most difficult task we’ve had in any Power 5 conference yet this year.

On top of South Carolina‘s stunning upset of

, Arkansas toppled Ole Miss and Vanderbilt took full advantage of sleep-walking Florida to throw the entire middle of the league into flux.

Let’s not waste any more time at a high level, let’s dig right into the details on this weekend’s action.

Today we update the SEC Power Rankings following Week 12 games.

2022 SEC Power Rankings – Week 12

After watching some of the other results around the country on Saturday, Georgia fans are likely thrilled with the team’s 16-6 win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs were in a little bit of a weird game, with very few possessions in the first half. The Wildcats played well but failed to mount a convincing threat down the stretch. Georgia gets a home game against Georgia Tech now ahead of the SEC title game against LSU.

  1. LSU (+1)

One week after a lackluster outing at Arkansas, LSU again got off to a slightly slow start against UAB but kicked things into gear quickly enough this time around. LSU led by 18 at half and pitched a second-half shutout. Final test before Atlanta is a road trip to Texas A&M.

  1. Alabama (+1)

Ho-hum outing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in a final tune-up game before the Iron Bowl. Alabama beat Austin Peay 34-0 and the biggest drama from the weekend was Saban asking reporters to do their homework when asking about injury reports. Now Alabama will look to close out the regular-season with a win against an Auburn squad with some new-found confidence.

  1. (-2)

What can you say about Saturday in South Carolina? Tennessee was stunned, with its defense completely unprepared for Spencer Rattler and a Gamecocks offense that had failed to score a single point against Florida the week before. South Carolina piled on 606 yards of offense in a 63-38 win. Worse, Hendon Hooker suffered an injury that looked potentially serious late in the game. The Volunteers wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt and shell shock has to be a legitimate concern going into that one.

  1. South Carolina (+2)

The first of a few spots in this week’s SEC Power Rankings where a team appears one spot below the team it just knocked off, we’ll go ahead and note again that this week’s rankings were not easy to compile. Tennessee remains ahead based on overall body of work, but Shane Beamer‘s group had a truly special performance on Saturday. It’s easy to see how high the ceiling could be if he can coax a little more consistency out of South Carolina going forward.

  1. Ole Miss (-1)

Ole Miss was firmly in the New Year’s Six conversation entering the weekend but likely saw those hopes go up in flames early on in a 42-27 loss to Arkansas that wasn’t as close as the score indicated. The Rebels gained 703 yards of offense, including 463 on the ground, but turned it over three times. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson (three passing touchdowns) and Raheim Sanders (232 yards rushing, three touchdowns) went absolutely ham. With Ole Miss having lost three of its last four, this year’s Egg Bowl feels like a must win to staunch the bleeding.

  1. Arkansas (+3)

Another spot in the SEC Power Rankings where head-to-head and even overall record get a bit tricky, we have Arkansas ahead of Mississippi State largely on the basis that we think the Razorbacks are a better team than the Bulldogs… when KJ Jefferson is healthy. Arkansas earned bowl eligibility Saturday and now hits the road to face Missouri, looking to bolster the season win total.

  1. Mississippi State (+1)

Like Alabama, Mississippi State had the luxury of a weak non-conference opponent preceding its big annual rivalry game. The Bulldogs waxed ETSU 56-7 on Saturday, with quarterback Will Rogers throwing for 301 yards and five touchdowns. With Mississippi State and Ole Miss separated by only one game in terms of overall record, bragging rights are firmly on the line in more ways than one in the Egg Bowl.

  1. Kentucky (-1)

Will Levis had a better performance on Saturday, able to connect on enough deep shots in the second half that you thought maybe Kentucky could get into the game against Georgia. But the Bulldogs are undefeated for a reason and were able to close out the win in Lexington. Kentucky had already secured bowl eligibility, but a game against a surprising Louisville squad this week will really set the tone for Mark Stoops and the UK program — one way or the other — going into the offseason.

  1. Florida (-4)

It was an 11 a.m. local kickoff at Vanderbilt but weather wasn’t nearly as big a factor as it could have been. So there’s not a whole lot of excusing away a 31-24 loss to the Commodores. The Gators repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. Injuries at receiver have limited Florida, so the lack of running for Anthony Richardson in the loss was even more perplexing. A lot of goodwill from back-to-back wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina was erased on Saturday.

  1. Vanderbilt (+2)

This was arguably the single trickiest area in this week’s SEC Power Rankings to figure out, because you can slice it so many different ways. First off, we’ll acknowledge that moving Vanderbilt up past Auburn and Missouri drops both of those teams, despite those two teams also winning. But Vanderbilt has an SEC road win and a win over Florida in the last two, versus two home wins (with one being non-conference) for Auburn. And yet despite the head-to-head win over Florida, the Gators have a better overall body of work than the ‘Dores.

  1. Auburn (-1)

Auburn dropping a spot this week is almost entirely about Vanderbilt’s big win and nothing the Tigers have done wrong. Auburn is clearly playing at a higher level since Carnell “Cadillac” Williams took over as interim head coach. Can the Tigers make things interesting in the Iron Bowl against Alabama? Both Auburn and Vanderbilt (vs. Tennessee) have tough tasks ahead with one game remaining to reach bowl eligibility.

  1. Missouri (-1)

Missouri cruised to an easy 45-14 win over New Mexico State on Saturday, keeping its hopes of becoming bowl-eligible alive. The Tigers got another good outing from quarterback Brady Cook, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and led the team with seven carries for 71 yards rushing. Now a Black Friday home date with Arkansas looms to determine whether Missouri plays in the postseason.

It was far from a thoroughly convincing win on Saturday, but Texas A&M did manage to snap a six-game losing skid with a 20-3 victory over UMass. The Aggies played without star running back Devon Achane and freshman phenom receiver Evan Stewart. Texas A&M will get a chance to play spoiler now, hosting No. 6 LSU prior to the Tigers’ trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

Want to see how this week’s power rankings compare to our previous edition? Check out the 2022 Week 11 SEC Power Rankings here!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher shuts down idea of Texas A&M reaching bowl game at 5-7

2022 has been a disastrous season for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. At 4-7 entering the final week of the regular season, it seems like making it to six wins and a bowl game is out of reach. This comes after the Aggies started ranked sixth in the preseason AP Poll. However, there is still a chance that Texas A&M could become bowl eligible at 5-7 if they were to beat LSU.
On3.com

Mississippi State coach trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss after Egg Bowl, offers Jon Sokoloff game ball

The focus of the Egg Bowl was supposed to be on a pair of really good teams in both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. However, the narrative around Lane Kiffin’s future with the Rebels started to really pick up steam this week and surrounded the game. That’s because a report from Jon Sokoloff took the lead this week and, considering the result from Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State had no problem with the Rebel’s distraction.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler calls out ‘unfair treatment’ of DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson

There are a lot of similarities between South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson besides the fact that they’re playing one another on Saturday. These are both five-star quarterbacks, in the Class of 2019 and 2020 respectively, who never lived up to expectations. Because of this, they’ve both received their fair share of criticism in recent years.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Kentucky coach John Calipari makes Thanksgiving plea to fans

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time that many take to step back and reflect on all they are thankful for in their lives. While many will spend the day with family in all areas of the country, Kentucky head coach John Calipari encourages fans to welcome in some unfamiliar faces into their homes this year. Calipari explained more following his team’s 40-point win over North Florida on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Alabama Recruiting: 10 reasons to be thankful

Happy Thanksgiving to all! The Alabama Crimson Tide` has a lot to be thankful for on the recruiting front as it currently has the No. 1 class in the country according to the On3 Sports Consensus Team Rankings. Reasons why Alabama fans should be thankful regarding the Tide’s recruiting efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin goes after Jon Sokoloff for report on him stepping down, becoming next Auburn head coach after Egg Bowl

Lane Kiffin had a lot on his plate this week. First and foremost, he had to get Ole Miss ready to play in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. He then also had to deal with the continuous rumors of him planning to leave Oxford after the season, specifically to take the Auburn job. That part of it was compounded earlier this week when a report by Jon Sokoloff, sports director at WBCI News in Columbus, said Kiffin would step down on Friday and take the Tigers’ opening.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Penn State set to host transfer wide receiver

Penn State evaluated a number of FCS prospects that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week, and now the Nittany Lions will host a wide receiver for its season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.
On3.com

Staff Picks: score predictions for Buckeyes rivalry clash with Michigan

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is hosting Michigan for the first time since 2018 Saturday, and the Buckeyes are looking for revenge. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, but has won only two games against the Buckeyes in its last 17 tries. Ohio State’s eight-game win streak — its longest in the series — was snapped last year in Ann Arbor when a College Football Playoff-bound Michigan squad got the monkey off Jim Harbaugh’s back with a 42-27 victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy