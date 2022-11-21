One of the biggest causes of money lost in the workplace comes down to staff absenteeism. If you are not taking active steps to deal with it effectively, you can end up in a situation in which you are losing many employee days, which can have an impact on your productivity and your bottom line. While there are plenty of genuine reasons for employees to be absent from work, if you can responsibly reduce this number, it can only be positive for your company as a whole. Taking this firmly into account, let’s check out a few of the most common causes of employee absenteeism at work.

2 DAYS AGO