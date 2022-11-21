Kaytron Allen notches second B1G Freshman of the Week

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen notched his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance at Rutgers on Saturday. (Daniel Althouse/BWI)

Penn State’s running back room has added another Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor to its season tally. Kaytron Allen, coming off a productive 117 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries at Rutgers last Saturday, is the winner this time.

The Big Ten announced the award Monday morning, naming Allen as the co-recipient with Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden.

With Allen’s second such nod this season, it adds to a season-long conference honor sheet that also includes Sean Clifford (Sept. 5 O, Oct. 24 O), Nicholas Singleton (Sept. 12 F, Sept. 19 F, Nov. 14), Ji’Ayir Brown (Sept. 19 D), Barney Amor (Oct. 3 ST), Jake Pinegar (Nov. 4 ST) and his own on Sept. 26.

The performance also pushed Penn State’s freshman running back tandem into rarified territory. Eclipsing 700 yards with his total against Rutgers, Allen joined Singleton as the only true freshman pair to top 700 yards rushing in a season.

“We got two running backs that are erasers for us, that make big plays,” head coach James Franklin said Saturday. “There’s a really cool stat if I can find it. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are the first freshmen duo in Big Ten history with 700 plus yards in the same season which is a great stat. So, lots of good things.”

One of the beneficiaries of Penn State’s infusion of talent into the running back room this season, quarterback Sean Clifford commended both players for a couple of reasons following the game on Saturday.

First, Clifford recognized their outstanding abilities on the field. Combining to produce 179 yards and a touchdown on just 20 shared attempts on Saturday, Penn State gobbled up 237 total yards on the ground in the balanced offensive attack against the Scarlet Knights.

But, and maybe more to Clifford’s delight, both Allen and Singleton have brought an attitude and energy into the huddle and sideline that has been unique.

“They both have exceptional talent. I think they’re both getting better and better and better,” Clifford said. “The testament to them is, I haven’t seen this in a while. We were on the sideline. Nick and Fatman were on the sideline, and they were both extremely angry because they just kept on wanting the ball. They want the ball so bad. They keep telling me, they’ll be on the field, ‘Give me the rock, give me the rock, give me the rock!’

“And that right there, I told them, I said, ‘Hey, here’s the thing, I gotta make my read. But, I appreciate how much ya’ll want the ball.’

“It’s been a while since that kind of energy. And I appreciate it from both of them. I see them getting better and better and I can’t be more proud of them.”

For the season, Allen now has 748 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 135 carries while Singleton has amassed 863 yards and 10 scores on 132 carries.

They’ll get the opportunity to build on the effort when they face Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium (4 p.m., FS1).