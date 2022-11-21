Read full article on original website
Messenger Needed, LENA Annual Meeting, Liquor Licenses - D15 Update 11/21/22
Four years ago, this passage helped move me to run to serve as District 15 alder. It's been a great experience and I've grown a lot and feel proud of my contributions to date. As the candidacy period for the 2023-25 alder term approaches, I wanted to share that I will not be seeking reelection. There are a number of important initiatives that I still hope to move forward before my current term ends in April and I'm excited by the prospect of a new messenger that carries the right message of justice and love. I'm happy to talk with anyone considering a run about my experience and what you might expect. You can find more information on becoming a candidate here.
Thanks for your patience to get out my first update to you. It's been 4 weeks since I was appointed to fill the vacant Aldermanic term for District 17. You can learn more about why I decided to apply for the position by visiting the "About" section. In my weekly...
Trash Collection, 2023 Budget, TOD Overlay
Trash and Recycling Collection Impacted by Thanksgiving. The Streets Division will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Consequently, there will be no curbside collection of trash, recycling, leaves, or other items during these two days. If Thursday is your normal pickup day, you should have your carts to the curb by 6:30am on Wednesday. If Friday is your normal day, set out your carts on Monday for pickup.
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of November 21, 2022
The Common Council will meet in hybrid format at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Community Development Authority will meet to discuss updates on the Triangle Redevelopment Project at 4:30 PM on Monday, November 21st. The Community Services Committee will meet to discuss and finalize Funding Recommendations for Youth, Young...
Police Blotter
In 2018, we challenged the Madison area community to re-think how they donate some of their dollars over the holidays. Of course, it is a thrill to see a child smile upon receiving a gift; so no intentional "Grinch-mood" here. . . But our challenge was that there are hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to toys and there are sometimes not enough families to provide toys to. The challenge in 2018 was to donate money toward the gift "that will last a lifetime" . . . a new reading project. With your generosity we have been tutoring and expanding the program ever since. Your donations help pay for the program's tutors (reading specialist), food, books and more. The Evjue Foundation and Madison South Rotary have also been enormous supporters. Thank you Madison! Our need is great as we meet so many youth who are behind in reading for their grade levels, as in 3-5 grade levels below. The great part is to see these kids, who are skeptical in the beginning, form a bond with their tutor and indeed improve their reading confidence and their reading skills. Reading assessments are taken in the beginning of the summer and then at the end of the 10 weeks of tutoring and the growth is simply amazing. Now though, as you think about holiday donations, please consider donations to our Community Read program through the Madison Community Policing Foundation (MCPF). MCPF manages all donations and payment to the tutors. I bet through the various Toy Donations in our community we raise over $500K. . . just think what a fraction of that can do for children in our community to help enhance their reading. Once a child learns to read, the confidence and opportunities grow exponentially. Many of our teenagers, who are committing crimes, have incredibly poor reading levels. Let us make the gift of reading a crime-reduction tool for our community. If you are interested in supporting Community Read, please send a check to MCPF, PO Box 44246 Madison, WI 53744 and in the note field write: Community Read. Or you can donate online at www.madisoncommunitypolicingfoundation.org.
Madison CARES, City’s Mobile Emergency Service for Behavior Health Calls, Releases End-of-Year Report
Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (CARES) program is a mobile response team for behavioral health emergencies. The CARES program was launched in September of 2021 and is now releasing an end-of-year report PDF and hosting a public meeting for community input on the program on December 7.
Put your trash out tonight or early tomorrow, University Ave and signage updates, Passenger rail station planning, Shop and give local
I sincerely hope this note finds you well, and living this season with gratitude. Please note the following changes to City schedules due to the holiday week:. If your trash and recycling are normally collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays by the Streets Division, you should have your carts to the curb by 6:30am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
