State College, PA

James Franklin gives cryptic response on Parker Washington’s status after not traveling with team

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
After a slow start on the road against Rutgers, Penn State pulled away to blow out the Scarlet Knights. It was a good day for James Franklin’s team with one issue, Parker Washington didn’t travel with the team to the game. The reason for this was never made completely clear.

James Franklin was asked why Parker Washington didn’t travel with the team. However, he was cryptic in his response.

“I will have to wait, I will have to wait until Tuesday to talk to you about Parker,” James Franklin said.

“I want to make sure I’m clear with what’s going on and then I have not talked to Parker yet. So, I’d like to be able to do that first and then I’ll make sure I answer your question on Tuesday.”

Later in the press conference, James Franklin was asked to evaluate the wide receivers who stepped up in his absence.

“Yeah, I pretty good,” James Franklin said. “Early on, we weren’t in rhythm the way I thought that we needed to be. Parker, obviously not having him for this game, that’s a big loss, as you guys know. A good percentage of our passing game has gone through him, not just this year but last year. He’s a leader for us as well. So, I thought those other guys did a nice job. Obviously, we’re gonna have to build on it and we’ll see how this plays out with Parker, but we’re gonna have to build on it. Either way, their rep count is gonna go up.”

Parker Washington is a former four-star recruit from the Class of 2020. His 46 catches for 611 yards both lead the team, even while missing the Rutgers game.

James Franklin on the win over Rutgers

After the win over Rutgers, James Franklin praised his team for playing complimentary football in the win. In particular, he praised the special teams performance by the Nittany Lions.

“Yeah, we played complementary football; that’s exactly what I was going to say. The one that probably I’m most proud of is the kickoff return because we really hadn’t done that. We’ve worked really hard at it. So, to see those kids have some success in that area and Stacey Collins was awesome. We really strung a bunch of weeks together now on defense and played really well. And offensively, we’re able to get a bunch of guys reps, including Drew Allar, which is important, so I’m proud,” James Franklin said.

“We’ve gotten better. And I’m not a guy that releases injuries, but we’ve had a bunch, and I couldn’t be more proud of how our coaches and how our players have handled that. It’s next man in, no excuses. Just come out and find a way to get wins.”

