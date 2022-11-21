Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City
The New York Knicks will be missing two guards as they wrap up their road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
Paul George's Injury Status For Jazz-Clippers Game
Paul George is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.
76ers vs. Nets: Doc Rivers Praises Tobias Harris' Toughness
After battling through numerous setbacks, Tobias Harris helped lead the 76ers to an upset win over the Nets on Tuesday.
NBA
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy status vs. Warriors will be determined in pregame
Based on his own optimistic comments and an upgrade to probable on Sunday’s injury report, New Orleans is expected to get Zion Williamson back in the lineup Monday vs. Golden State (7 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 99.5 FM), after a three-game injury absence (foot). The Pelicans are also hoping second-year forward and recent starter Trey Murphy won’t miss any games from his own right foot contusion, but that will determined prior to tip-off in the Smoothie King Center.
Yardbarker
Pistons Making Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks Available in Trades
Both players were acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Knicks. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and has appeared in just five games this season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has made a name for himself as someone who can be force when it comes to altering and blocking opposing shots.
Fred VanVleet's Updated Status For Nets-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Pistons get a well-deserved road win as Burks, Bogey come up big
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. WHAT A WIN– Four games into a six-game road trip, the Pistons have had legitimate chances to win deep into second halves of all four games against teams that all expect their seasons to end in the playoffs. The best chance – against long odds – came at Denver, the Pistons leading by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter. But when Denver pulled within a point with two minutes left, it looked like another crushing disappointment would be all the Pistons had to show for another gutty effort.
NBA
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA
PODCAST » Injuries And Another Trip On The Brief Case, Episode 8
Greetings from the OTHER Milwaukee. With the team embarking on yet another extended November road trip after a disappointing three-game homestand and with news that Damian Lillard would miss at least the next week with a calf injury, there was plenty to go over on the eighth edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 23
Before the NBA takes the day off for Thanksgiving, we have a 12-game slate to enjoy Wednesday. There are some great matchups, including Jayson Tatum and the Celtics hosting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Bulls will also be in action, facing a Bucks team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Clippers will take on the Warriors, and they will be fighting an uphill battle with Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out. Let’s dive into the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Celtics (11.21.2022)
For the third time, and second in Chicago, the Bulls (6-10) and the Boston Celtics (13-3) come together in an Eastern Conference battle. So far, the teams split two games, each winning at home. The annual (four-game) series between the iconic franchises will conclude in Boston on January 9th at the TD Garden.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Miami for first of two-game stint against the Heat
The Wizards have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep moving on that path as they head to Miami to battle the Heat. These two teams played each other less than a week ago in D.C. with the Wizards coming out on top (and will meet once again on Friday night). Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
PODCAST » On The Road Again On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 68
Greetings from Cleveland. After the Trail Blazers held their first road practice since the fledgling days of the 2022-23 season, you humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile studio to record another edition of The Blazers Balcony from the team hotel, which you can listen/subscribe to below...
