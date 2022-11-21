ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 5, WR Zachariah Branch

By Peter Warren
 4 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 5 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver and USC commit Zachariah Branch.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 26 five-star players, up from 23 in the previous update in September. Of those 26 prospects, 19 are currently committed to college programs. While some recruits may have played their last down as a high schooler, evaluations — both in-person and on tape — are far from over.

This latest ranking sets the table for the important final ranking in January 2023. That final update comes after postseason all-star games, where top prospects across the country face off in a week of practices and end with a game.

National Signing Day is also right around the corner, with the Early Signing Period starting December 21 and postseason all-star games right after that.

One of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the nation, regardless of class. Built like a traditional slot wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. An elite track athlete with a 10.33 second 100 meter mark and a 24 foot long jump as a sophomore. Is able to harness that speed on the football field with his high-end change of direction. Creates big plays as a deep threat and after the catch. Very difficult for defenders to tackle in space. A fluid mover with route-running and true wide receiver skills in addition to the considerable athleticism. Shows good ball skills with the ability to track and make extended catches in traffic. Plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman and was a standout performer in four games against national competition in addition to the state title game. Looks like one of the best sub 5-foot-11 wide receiver prospects in several cycles.

On3 compares Branch’s style of play to former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

