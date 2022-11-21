Related
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Elon Musk Says He'd Back Trump Rival Ron DeSantis If He Runs For President
Sean Duffy: What haven't we had a shortage of under Biden?
Jason Chaffetz: Questions about Biden's mental and physical health are not going away
Reform Austin
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0