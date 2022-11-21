On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 7, EDGE Adepoju Adebawore

Chad Simmons/On3

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City EDGE and Oklahoma commit Adepoju Adebawore.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 26 five-star players, up from 23 in the previous update in September. Of those 26 prospects, 19 are currently committed to college programs. While some recruits may have played their last down as a high schooler, evaluations — both in-person and on tape — are far from over.

This latest ranking sets the table for the important final ranking in January 2023. That final update comes after postseason all-star games, where top prospects across the country face off in a week of practices and end with a game.

National Signing Day is also right around the corner, with the Early Signing Period starting December 21 and postseason all-star games right after that.

Twitchy, athletic pass rusher with a very high ceiling. One of the more athletic and physically-gifted EDGE prospects in the 2023 cycle. Checked in at 6-foot-4, 227 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length for the position with a 7-foot wing-span. Tests as a top athlete in the combine setting, sporting some of the best athletic testing numbers among top EDGE prospects. His workout at Under Armour’s Kansas City camp was arguably the best camp showing we saw from any 2023 prospect during the spring. Transfers that athleticism over to the field, where he makes high-level plays behind the line of scrimmage with regularity. Uses his burst to beat opposing offensive tackles off the ball, while also showing the ability to dip and bend around the edge. Consistently runs down quarterbacks and rushers behind the line of scrimmage. A high-level finisher due in part to his elite length and twitch. Operates with a high effort level both in games and the camp setting. Very productive as a junior with 17.5 sacks. Will need to continue developing his hand usage in getting off of blocks along with pass rush moves. Younger for the class and still relatively new to football. Has the look of an ascending prospect and one of the higher ceilings in the 2023 cycle.

On3 compares Adebawore’s style of play to former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens Jayson Oweh.