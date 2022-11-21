ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

USA vs. England: How to watch live World Cup 2022 for free (11/25/22)

One of the most anticipated matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage takes place on Friday when the USA faces England. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Eastern. WATCH EVERY MATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Also Sling TV (promotional offers).
Team USA vs England preview & picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Friday afternoon, the US Men’s National Team (0-1-0) continues its World Cup campaign against England (1-0-0), the heavy favorites to win...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

