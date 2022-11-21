ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 4, EDGE Damon Wilson

By Peter Warren
 4 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 26 five-star players, up from 23 in the previous update in September. Of those 26 prospects, 19 are currently committed to college programs. While some recruits may have played their last down as a high schooler, evaluations — both in-person and on tape — are far from over.

This latest ranking sets the table for the important final ranking in January 2023. That final update comes after postseason all-star games, where top prospects across the country face off in a week of practices and end with a game.

National Signing Day is also right around the corner, with the Early Signing Period starting December 21 and postseason all-star games right after that.

Disruptive pass rusher with one of the best first steps in the 2023 cycle. Bursts off the snap and is often in the backfield before opposing offensive linemen are out of their stance. Owns a solid build, checking in at nearly 6-foot-4, 230 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length for the position. Tests as a good athlete in the combine setting but plays quicker than his times indicate. Shows the ability to bend and dip around the edge, in addition to the outstanding first step. Plays for a top high school program in Florida. Turned in strong production with 15 sacks as a junior. Has added strength and checks in as one of the strongest EDGE defenders in the class in terms of weight room numbers. Highly technical and polished with his hands. Has few holes in his game and looks like one of the highest floor defenders in the cycle to go with substantial upside.

On3 compares Wilson’s style of play to former North Carolina and current Chicago Bears EDGE Robert Quinn.

Comments / 0

