Only $20 to adopt a dog from Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
For just $20 you could take home a new best friend just in time for the holidays.
Brunswick family happy they found a Peanut: Send us your pet stories
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ten years ago in this paper -- the Brunswick Sun -- we saw an ad from Save Ohio Strays looking for a home for a 6-year-old tiger-striped cat. Her name was Peanut. It was love at first sight! And of course we adopted her then and there.
Adopt a dog for $20 in Cuyahoga County
From now until the end of the month, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is dropping its adoption fee to $20.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Like a dry turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, this column is filled with good leftovers - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s Thanksgiving, a turkey lovers’ favorite time of year. It’s a time for family, holiday shopping and of course, leftovers. When I’m “cooking up” these columns, not everything makes the cut. Sometimes things are excluded to make space. Sometimes a reader suggests an even better deal or has a question that needs answered.
Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees
BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
Cleveland Thanksgivings past : Cherished memories are another reason to be grateful
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The traditions many of us celebrate each Thanksgiving with family and friends are the opportunity to gather with those we love, and revel in stories and recipes that bring laughter and fond memories of loved ones long departed. Cleveland.com Editor Chris Quinn used his Subtext account...
Mayor expresses thanks to community at Solon’s holiday lighting ceremony
SOLON, Ohio – On the eve of Thanksgiving, Mayor Ed Kraus asked residents to think of things in their lives that they can be thankful for, and then he offered his own expressions of thanks. “I’m thankful for all of you,” he told the crowd of more than 300...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland church supplies 'hams and yams for fams'
CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio church is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. “One good thing about the hams is they can make a meal out of this for several days, so that’s a good thing,” said John Niedzialek, a parishioner of St. Casimir. “And easy to cook; you just warm them up and so on. The yams, of course, are easy to cook, too, and they’re very nutritious. So, hams and yams for fams.”
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
‘Totally blessed’: One man’s medical miracle
"So, for somebody to have multi-organ failure like that and to make it out of hospital to recover the odds were definitely against Jon."
Small Business Saturday sparks festive promotions at independent retailers throughout Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Move over Black Friday. Small Business Saturday will be more popular than ever with consumers this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday now stands on its own. It’s given rise to special sales promotions at small retailers and in communities of small retailers throughout Northeast Ohio.
Holidays are for latkes, learn how from Chef Jeremy Umansky: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Indulge your family this holiday season with your homemade potato pancakes. That would be the ones you learned how to make at Latkepalooza with Chef Jeremy Umansky 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Park Synagogue East Kitchen, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Chef Umansky will demonstrate his technique in making his legendary latkes at his restaurant, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown area. And, yes you will be able to sample the finished product. The cost of the cooking class is $10 for Park Synagogue members and $15 for guests. Proceeds will benefit US Together to help refugee families have a brighter holiday. Prepaid reservations are due by Dec. 7 at parksynagogue.org. Contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Check out Medina County District Library’s holiday programs
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library is offering an intriguing selection of holiday programs throughout the month of December. Letters to Santa, Reindeer Food & Elf on the Shelf: Dec 1-22, all library locations. Snuggle Up & Read: Dec. 1-29. Create a cozy evening for children in need...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
Medina County Parks honored for work with Feeding Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District has been widely recognized and praised for its mission of protecting natural resources, preserving wildlife and woodlands, creating wetlands and developing parkland for the public to enjoy. Recently, the district was honored for a different type of service to the community. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
BW radio’s new home has a sleek and modern look: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — As a kid who grew up in television’s early days, when radio still ranked among the nation’s favored means of home entertainment, I dreamed of sitting in front of a microphone, waiting for an “On The Air” sign to light up. That wish came true a few years ago.
