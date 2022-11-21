Nick Cannon Has “No Idea” Whether He’ll Be a Dad of 13 Anytime Soon… But Reportedly Isn’t Ruling It Out

Wayne Brad has a daughter named Maile. Maile’s mom is Mandie Taketa. Maile is an actress and singer. Wayne Brady, 50, has felt the love from his fans on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. The TV host and comedian is in the finals and has a great shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner Witney Carson. Wayne’s daughter Maile Masako Brady, 19, has been one of his biggest supporters on this amazing journey. Wayne even dedicated his Foxtrot dance to his daughter during the Most Memorable Year episode. The Let’s Make a Deal host has such a wonderful relationship with his teenage daughter, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Maile Brady below.

