Nick Cannon Has “No Idea” Whether He’ll Be a Dad of 13 Anytime Soon… But Reportedly Isn’t Ruling It Out

Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon, father of 11, says he has ‘no idea’ if he’s planning more babies
Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa just welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin to the world on Nov. 11, and when the proud father stepped out on a red carpet less than a week later, he was asked if he planned to welcome more little ones to the world. That...
Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids All Together
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three. The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with his siblings Golden "Sagon," 6, and Powerful Queen, 23 months.
Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell’s son Rise Messiah poses in sweet newborn photoshoot
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s son Messiah Rise is photoshoot ready. The former Miss Guam — who also shares son Golden, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with the “Wild ‘N Out” host — shared a carousel of sweet snaps from her 2-month-old’s newborn photoshoot, along with a heartfelt poem. “My Rise came right on time,” she wrote Wednesday. “Calling me higher in challenges of darkness to a renewal of Sunshine. My Rise is patient and full of growth. “My Rise has hints of Golden Warrior and Powerful Queen,” Bell continued. “My Rise is full of smiles and a joy I’ve never...
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance
50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”
Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
Wendy Williams Causes Concern While Struggling To Walk Before First Public Appearance
Wendy Williams needed a helping hand while en route to her first big public appearance post-rehab. On Monday, November 21, the former daytime diva appeared a bit wobbly, forcing her to clutch the arm of a friend who guided her into an awaiting car that was headed to WBLS' annual Circle of Sisters event.Despite looking unsteady, she looked fashionable in a sparkling jumpsuit that she paired with a black and white checkered coat.Despite the rocky start, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show dazzled the crowd at the panel for her former radio station while giving a sincere thank...
Kylie Jenner Confirms Son's Name Is Wolf — But Teases When She'll Share His New Name
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner may be inching closer to revealing her baby boy's name. In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul, 25, shared that the name of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is "still Wolf." One month after Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an announcement on her Instagram Stories that...
Wayne Brady’s Daughter: Everything To Know About The ‘DWTS’ Finalist’s Only Child, Maile
Wayne Brad has a daughter named Maile. Maile’s mom is Mandie Taketa. Maile is an actress and singer. Wayne Brady, 50, has felt the love from his fans on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. The TV host and comedian is in the finals and has a great shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner Witney Carson. Wayne’s daughter Maile Masako Brady, 19, has been one of his biggest supporters on this amazing journey. Wayne even dedicated his Foxtrot dance to his daughter during the Most Memorable Year episode. The Let’s Make a Deal host has such a wonderful relationship with his teenage daughter, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Maile Brady below.
King Combs Surpasses Diddy On Urban Radio Chart With “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
King Combs is doing the Bad Boy brand proud, so proud that he’s charted above his father, Diddy. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the artist took to Instagram to announce that his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black finally reached No. 1 on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart. More from VIBE.comKodak Black Isn't Happy About Losing This American Music Awards CategoryDiddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her DeathKodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevance While the artist legally known as Christian Combs rose to the top spot, his father’s single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller is slowly...
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to 'Calm Down' After Chris Brown's Favorite Male R&B Singer Win
Kelly Rowland has a message for Chris Brown after his big win at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, where Brown was up against Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd, after reading off the "Go Crazy" singer's name, Rowland's announcement was met with boos from the audience, and the Destiny's Child alum was not here for it.
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches
Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
realitytitbit.com
Famous Kardashian Christmas cards - Photoshopping North to Kim's curse-filled rant
The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards. The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.
Ok Magazine
Newly Single Dad Tom Brady Declares He's Trying To Be 'The Best' Parent To His 3 Kids After Divorce
With the holiday season kicking off in just a few days, Tom Brady is taking some time to reflect on things that matter most to him — first and foremost, his three children. "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving," the NFL star shared on the Monday, November 21, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.
