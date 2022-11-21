On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 6, OT Jven Williams

(Greg Pickel/BWI)

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle and Penn State commit Jven Williams.

Williams rose from a previous ranking of No. 10.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 26 five-star players, up from 23 in the previous update in September. Of those 26 prospects, 19 are currently committed to college programs. While some recruits may have played their last down as a high schooler, evaluations — both in-person and on tape — are far from over.

This latest ranking sets the table for the important final ranking in January 2023. That final update comes after postseason all-star games, where top prospects across the country face off in a week of practices and end with a game.

National Signing Day is also right around the corner, with the Early Signing Period starting December 21 and postseason all-star games right after that.

Rapidly ascending offensive lineman who oozes long-term upside. Flashes high-end traits as a run blocker. An easy, athletic mover at the second level, where he excels as a puller. Has potentially elite play strength coupled with the athletic ability. Shows budding technical proficiency with his hand placement and understanding of run schemes. Has the length and feet to play tackle but will need to continue honing his pass set technique at the next level after playing in a run-heavy offense in high school. Validates his athleticism and explosive power as a top thrower in both the shot put and discus. Had a personal best shot put toss of over 57 feet as a sophomore in addition to winning the state title in the discus. Much younger than most of his peers in the 2023 cycle and will not turn 18 until late August of his freshman year of college.

On3 compares Williams’ style of play to former NC State and current Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.