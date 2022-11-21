On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

(Joseph Hastings/BamaInsider)

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 26 five-star players, up from 23 in the previous update in September. Of those 26 prospects, 19 are currently committed to college programs. While some recruits may have played their last down as a high schooler, evaluations — both in-person and on tape — are far from over.

This latest ranking sets the table for the important final ranking in January 2023. That final update comes after postseason all-star games, where top prospects across the country face off in a week of practices and end with a game.

National Signing Day is also right around the corner, with the Early Signing Period starting December 21 and postseason all-star games right after that.

Long pass rusher with high-end flexibility and finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has a big frame at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds with outstanding length (7-foot wing-span). Plays with advanced bend and flexibility, sinking his hips and using his supreme length to create disruption off the edge. Already shows signs of some technical acuity with quick hands and pass rush moves. Displays strong closing speed and finishes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Among the more productive pass rushers in the nation as a junior. Also a bouncy athlete with a basketball background.

On3 compares Keeley’s style of play to former Ohio State and current Washington Commanders EDGE Chase Young.