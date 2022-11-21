Ryan Day says TreVeyon Henderson is still ‘working through’ injury

Getty Images

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson hit the field for the first time this month to help the Buckeyes take down the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The second-year player carried the ball 11 times for a gain of 19 rushing yards, and he also scored a 31-yard touchdown completion in his return from the foot injury.

Although he was able to play on Saturday, Henderson is still working his way back to 100% health, according to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

“We decided to shut him down last week to see how that would go,” Day said. “He had a really good week of practice, didn’t have much pain, and so he’s trying to figure out what that’s going to be like, you know, playing in the game with that situation. He’s still kind of working through that and we’ll keep evaluating.”

Day leans on freshman Dallan Hayden in Week 12 win

Ohio State was without leading running back Miyan Williams on Saturday in Maryland. He did not make the trip after suffering an injury in Week 11 versus Indiana. However, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, ” there’s some optimism about his return for Michigan next week.”

The Buckeyes’ running back trio of Henderson, Williams and Dallan Hayden has accumulated more than 1,800 rushing yards this season with 24 rushing touchdowns between them.

Hayden was the leading rusher on Saturday versus the Terrapins. He posted 146 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. The Memphis, Tennessee native topped 500 yards on the season with the performance.

“We didn’t quite get the running game going in the first half,” Day said after the win. “We made the change to Dallan and he really got us into a rhythm.”

Day noted that Hayden’s performances as a freshman bode very well for the rest of his career.

Despite the good news from Thamel regarding Williams, he also shared a less optimistic update on star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Not as good news for Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Thamel shared. “Ohio State’s star receiver has only played in three games this year with a lingering hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba is out again today, and it’s still undetermined when he’ll return for the Buckeyes this season.”