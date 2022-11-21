Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving!. Do you have other Thanksgiving holiday memories from school, such as coloring pictures of a cornucopia, pilgrims, and indigenous people gathered at a feast? Sadly, to arrive at that peaceful table, there were many not-so-wonderful memories. So, here are a few details that may illuminate the holiday! The first celebration took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621, and it was not a one-and-done meal but a three-day festival! Add that gravy boat to your hat! The indigenous tribe was the Wampanoag people; for them, it was a day of remembrance rather than a food-inspired feast! The first Thanksgiving included at least 90 tribal members, and 50 pilgrims were at the dinner! We may encounter a few more reasons to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! The original journey of the pilgrims to the colonies was difficult! Seventy-five percent of the women perished. The remaining pilgrims comprised 22 men, four women, and 25 children and teenagers! What the cornucopia!!! Who was doing the dishes!!! And I thought dinner for eight to ten-ish was a nightmare! The celebration included games of marksmanship (like archery) and hunting. It took the tribal leaders a two-day walk to get to the feast! The Wampanoag leader, Massasoit, negotiated the peace treaty in 1620! The peace remains intact for approximately ten years following the treaty’s signing!

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO