MSNBC
‘I thought I was dead Saturday night’: Club Q survivor speaks out after being shot seven times
Club Q survivor Barrett Hudson joins MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser to describe his experience of being shot seven times during the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday and how his road to recovery is going. Nov. 22, 2022.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
MSNBC
One killed, 14 injured after two bombs detonate in Jerusalem
At least one person was killed and 14 others injured after bombs detonated at two separate bus stops in Jerusalem during morning rush hour. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Jerusalem. Nov. 23, 2022.
Deputies find inflatable dinosaur stolen by ‘Grinch’
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A family’s Christmas decoration is back in place after a thief stole their 8-foot inflatable dinosaur. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were contacted by a victim who said her Christmas-themed dinosaur decoration was missing from her property. The victim told police she had spotted the missing decoration on a nearby property.
