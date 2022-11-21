WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...

WRENTHAM, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO