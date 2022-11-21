ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year

WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
WRENTHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common

READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
WCVB

Residents escape early-morning fire in Easton; firefighters rescue cat

EASTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire at a single-family home in Easton, Massachusetts, early Friday. Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to 30 Eisenhower Drive. Officials said it appears the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground

TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy