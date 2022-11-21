Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Related
Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
homenewshere.com
Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common
READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
WCVB
Residents escape early-morning fire in Easton; firefighters rescue cat
EASTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a fire at a single-family home in Easton, Massachusetts, early Friday. Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to 30 Eisenhower Drive. Officials said it appears the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground
TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
Comments / 0