Injury updates for Edwards-Helaire, Toney following win over Chargers

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night's contest with the Los Angeles Chargers already short-handed on offense, with JuJu Smith-Schuster missing the game due to a concussion suffered against the Jaguars in week 10 and Mecole Hardman being placed on IR earlier in the week.

Two other members of Mahomes’ supporting cast, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kadarius Toney, now have injury concerns of their own following the Chiefs’ 30-27 thrilling comeback win over the Chargers.

Following the game, Chiefs head Coach Andy Reid gave a rundown of the team’s injuries, which also included safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Jaylen Watson.

“As far as the injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has a high ankle sprain,” said Reid. “Kadarius Toney hamstring tightened up on him. Juan Thornhill’s left calf, he strained (it). Then, Jaylen Watson, hurt his hand. We’ll see where that goes from here.”

According to Reid, Edwards-Helaire's high ankle sprain doesn't look good and could keep him out several weeks. The third-year running back has 453 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns this season.

Toney, who joined the Chiefs midseason with some prior injury concerns, re-injured his hamstring, which he previously dealt with while playing for the New York Giants. The second-year receiver has been a quick study in the Chiefs' offense, impressing teammates and fans in just a few games but needs to prove he can be relied on and stay healthy in the homestretch and heading into the playoffs.